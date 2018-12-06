Palmer Chiropractic Clinics has been named the official provider of chiropractic care for the Quad City Storm hockey team.
Palmer will provide comprehensive chiropractic and rehabilitation services to Quad City Storm players, coaches and staff.
Palmer supports the communities in which it has campuses through affiliations with local sports teams and supports numerous athletic events throughout the year. In the Quad Cities, two of those events are the Quad Cities Marathon and the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Road Race.
“We feel this partnership represents two great Quad Cities organizations coming together,” said Gwen Tombergs, president, Quad City Storm. “Chiropractic care is shown to give athletes a competitive edge, and to have professionals from the founding institution of chiropractic care treating our players is a huge boon to our team.”
Palmer will host Palmer Chiropractic Clinics night at the Feb. 15 Quad City Storm game when the first 1,000 fans entering will receive a free gift.
Palmer Chiropractic Clinics deliver more than 170,000 patient visits annually. For more information about Palmer Clinics, visit palmer.edu/clinics/ and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PalmerClinicsQuadCities/.