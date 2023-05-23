The Quad-City Times is planning to report on the impact open enrollment has had on Davenport, Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and North Scott schools. Toward that end, we are looking to talk with parents who are sending students outside their home district. Parents interested in speaking to us should call or email Education Reporter Olivia Allen (563-383-2219 – OAllen@qctimes.com.
