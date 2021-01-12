Pat Miletich fired as Legacy Fighting Alliance commentator

MMA star Pat Miletich has been fired by Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) for being at the riot on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to ESPN.

Miletich, of Bettendorf, was the first UFC welterweight champion and is a decorated MMA coach, who lost a July 18 kick-boxing match to former boxing champion Michael Nunn at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

He had been doing color commentary for MMA events for more than a decade.

LFA issued a statement to ESPN that Miletich would not be on the LFA 97 broadcast on Friday and they were investigating to determine what happens next.

"First and foremost, the LFA supports the participation of the constitutional right to peaceful protest," the statement read, according to ESPN.com. "During preparations for the 2021 debut broadcast, it was brought to the LFA's attention that photos of questionable nature surfaced on various social media outlets involving fight analyst Pat Miletich. While the LFA continues to investigate the situation, the decision was made to remove Mr. Miletich from broadcast duties for this Friday's LFA 97 event."