Pediatricians urge flu shots as area battles the spread of COVID-19

A pair of Quad-City pediatricians urged parents and children to get flu shots, wear masks, social distance and wash frequently as the area tries to combat the spread of COVID-19 while children return to school.

Dr. Sachin Nunnewar of Unity Point Pediatrics-Bettendorf and Dr. Deepna Kukreja of Genesis Health Group spoke during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 press briefing and stressed the importance of flu shots this year.

"The flu and COVID-19 share many symptoms and it will be hard to determine what children might be catching," Nunnewar said. "But so far, children are much more likely to become seriously ill from the flu. Parents have very valid fears about COVID-19 and getting a flu shot is one of the ways to combat people dealing with the possibility of multiple illnesses."

Nunnewar and Kukreja said they have not seen children develop "serious illness" from COVID-19 exposure.

"But there are some serious side-effects from the virus," Kukreja said. "Fortunately, we have not seen that in the local hospitals - but we must do our best to guard against the spread of COVID-19."