Pence to attend Iowa event

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is headlining Rep. Randy Feenstra's inaugural "Feenstra Family Picnic" next month in Sioux Center.

The campaign event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16 at the Dean Classic Car Museum, 2856 St Andrews Way, Sioux Center.

"Vice President Pence has been a champion for conservative values and protecting innocent life throughout his public service," Feenstra said in a statement Friday. "I'm honored to have him join us for this event as we prepare to win the majority in 2022, fire Speaker Pelosi and deliver conservative results for Iowa."

The picnic is Feenstra's answer to former Rep. Steve King's annual pheasant hunts in Akron -- which were sometimes attended notable conservative figures -- and Sen. Joni Ernst's motorcycle ride across the state. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee made an appearance at Ernst's ride last fall.

Feenstra, a native of Hull, Iowa, is up for reelection next year in the ruby-red 4th congressional district. Pence, who was governor of Indiana before he became Donald Trump's vice president, has been considered a possible presidential contender in 2024.

"Congressman Feenstra has a proven record of fighting to secure our borders, protect our God-given liberties enshrined in the Constitution, champion Iowa's farmers, and cut taxes for Iowa's working families," Pence said in a statement. "I am honored to help Randy kick-off the inaugural Feenstra Family Picnic in July."

