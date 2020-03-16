PepsiCo Center available for international students at Augustana College, alumni

Augustana College, the Lutheran-based liberal arts school in Rock Island, is on a COVID-19-mandated break that will last through March 30.

But until that time, Augustana students and alumni living in the area — including 300 international students who remain on campus — have a place to stay fit and relax.

"For a variety of reasons through the break, 300 international students are here,'' said Don Umland, the longtime executive director Augustana's PepsiCo Recreation Center.

"One of the responsibilities of the school during this break is to house those students. Another is to feed those students and another is to give those students a place to exercise and stay fit,'' added Umland. "There must be an outlet for those who fall under that "bubble'' of Augustana students remaining on campus. So the PepsiCo Center is open.''

Umland said PepsiCo-hosted cardiac rehab classes, offered through UnityPoint Trinity, have been suspended by the hospital. All other options at PepsiCo are available.