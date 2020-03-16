PepsiCo Center available for international students at Augustana College, alumni

Augustana College, the Lutheran-based liberal arts school in Rock Island, is on a COVID-19-mandated break that will last through March 30.
But until that time, Augustana students and alumni living in the area — including 300 international students who remain on campus — have a place to stay fit and relax.
"For a variety of reasons through the break, 300 international students are here,'' said Don Umland, the longtime executive director Augustana's PepsiCo Recreation Center.
"One of the responsibilities of the school during this break is to house those students. Another is to feed those students and another is to give those students a place to exercise and stay fit,'' added Umland. "There must be an outlet for those who fall under that "bubble'' of Augustana students remaining on campus. So the PepsiCo Center is open.''
Umland said PepsiCo-hosted cardiac rehab classes, offered through UnityPoint Trinity, have been suspended by the hospital. All other options at PepsiCo are available.
"We have a senior group of alumni that plays tennis every day,'' said Umland, adding that PepsiCo has always followed strict cleaning regimen of all equipment used at the facility. "Without fail, that group is playing tennis. We are open to Augustana students living in the Quad-Cities, alumni and to the international group on campus. Pool, ping pong and television upstairs, and a variety of exercise options in our lower level and track.''
Umland stressed the importance of safety for all involved.
"Just understand that we are taking every precaution, but stressing those who venture out must do the same,'' he said. "Overall safety and the well being of all we serve is our primary mission.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
"There must be an outlet for those who fall under that "bubble'' of Augustana students remaining on campus. So the PepsiCo Center is open.''
Don Umland, director Augustana's PepsiCo Recreation Center.