Permits
ROCK ISLAND
Backwater Gamblers Water Ski Show Club, 5000 Rock River and 44th Street, institutional addition, City of Rock Island, $74,000.
Matt Von Holdt, 2059 43rd St., residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Builders, $21,000.
Jessica Jackson, 1233 12th St., residential addition, $5,199.
Troy Freyberger, 3501 38th Ave., residential addition, Zelnio Construction, $74,000.
Andy Gray, 1043 20th St., residential addition, QC General, $16,100.
Andy Rockwell, 1 Chippiannock Trail, single-family dwelling, Hodge Construction, $499,000.
Dunkin Donuts, 2711 18th Ave., new commercial, Innovative Construction, Concepts, $927,928.
Grace Shirk, 4003 29th Ave., residential addition, QC General, $15,800.
John Gottilla, 2115-2117 6th Ave., residential addition, C&C Construction, $6,500.
Cliff Babinski, Jr., 2309 2311 4th Ave., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $145,489.
Vieno E. Martensen Living Trust, 2516 22½ Ave., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $65,680.
Champion Property, 1631 35th St., residential remodel, Urban Revival LLC Series 5, $21,000.
Tamra Edwards, deck, 1542 28th St., $4,700.
Mary Lou Koutecki, 3916 44th St., residential remodel, Kindred Construction, $27,840.
Parkwild Properties LLC, 1608 2nd Ave., residential remodel, IMC Construction, $43,800.
Trinity Medical Center, 2701 17th St., commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $178,262.
Ann Balderson, 1410 40th Ave., residential remodel, Winn Build, $22,024.
SCOTT COUNTY
Gina Takacs, 204 Jones St., LeClaire, residential remodel, Carter Chrislynn Corp., $20,000.
Kelly and Craig Rehn, 12565 100th Ave., Davenport, residential remodel, $16,035.
Loren Long, 1015 Wisconsin St., LeClaire, residential addition, $25,200.
Thoma Hagen Properties, 28240 227th St., LeClaire, residential remodel, $23,550.
Grant and Tarrah Parrish, 24919 Valley Drive, Bettendorf, residential addition, $60,963.
Tom and Maria Waterman, 25445 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley, residential addition, Carr Construction, $26,880.
Kevin and Cena Hagedorn, 27125 151st Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, Wilford Construction, $62,200.
Joe Roozeboom, 26229 140th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, $60,480.
Chuck Summer, 104 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, deck, $3,420.
Mark Woollums, 502 Davenport St., LeClaire, deck, WRS Construction, $1,920.
Kevin and Rachel Cox, 906 Wildwest Drive, LeClaire, deck, Lovewell Fence & Deck, $3,780.
Keith Rader, 40 Blackstone Way, LeClaire, deck, ACRI Inc., $3,360.
Mike and Claire Belk, 106 E. Gails St., McCausland, deck, $4,200.
Robert Taylor, 20580 60th Ave., Walcott, residential addition, $122,500.
Jeff Santee, 26950 190th Ave., Eldridge, residential addition, MGA Construction, $19,200.
Brian Holst, 11794 82nd Ave.,, Blue Grass, residential addition, Kalona Post and Frame, $23,256.
Ben Carr, 22558 35th Ave., Walcott, residential addition, Wick Buildings, $40,800.
Kari Jewell, 10235 New Liberty Road, Walcott, residential addition, N A Seligman Construction, $7,344.
Sandra Charlan, 20530 N. Brady St., Davenport, residential addition, Cleary Buildings, $32,640.
SILVIS
Kim and Joe Duran, 1112 8th Ave., deck, Tim Gibbons, $4,175.
Gold Star FS, 1601 1st Ave., new commercial, Gitter Done Construction, $351,810.
Triumph Community Band, 1300 John Deere Expressway, sign, Acme Sign Co., $2,500.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
River City Sign LLC, 2317 Grant St., issued in May.
Strike Force Pro Shop, 4850 Bettplex Drive, issued in May.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Scott Community College Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St., No. 100, issued in May.
D’s Boutique, 1329 Harrison St., issued in May.
QC Mart, 6807 Northwest Blvd., issued in May.
Sun Mart LLC, 2920 Locust St., issued in May.
Yoshi Tronics AC, 320 W. Kimberly Road, issued in May.
New Age Utility, 1354 W. 4th St., issued in May.
Margaret’s Fabulous Fashions, 1407 W. 4th St., issued in May.