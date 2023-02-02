Racism. Misogyny. School vouchers. Abortion. Redistricting. Politics in public health. Being a Black woman in the Iowa legislature.

Phyllis Thede spent the morning of the first day of Black History Month in a Bettendorf Starbucks, talking about all those topics while armed only with reading glasses, a silenced cellphone and a 20-ounce cup of coffee.

The 68-year-old, who served seven terms representing Davenport and Bettendorf in the Iowa House, also found some sharp words. She did not mince them.

"In all the years I spent in the Iowa legislature, I can say it was never a very progressive place," Thede said. "The legislature was a terrible place to be, if I'm being quite honest. For me, it was a place where misogyny and racism were pretty common.

"And I think it has become a place where racism, misogyny, and, let's just call it what it is — hate — is being written into our laws. It is very cruel to teach someone fear or to play upon their fears. And that's what some of these new laws are doing."

Laws aimed at dividing

Thede offered an example of fear made into law, pointing to Gov. Kim Reynolds signing legislation in June 2021 that banned all government entities — including all public schools — from teaching "divisive concepts."

The law forbids conversations about systemic racism or sexism and disallows any subject matter that might make anyone "... feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress" because of one's race or sex.

The law encourages division, rather than conversation, she said.

"Really, Black History Month should be about having conversations," said the Chicago-born Thede, who moved to Creston, Iowa, at the age of 11. "It comes around once a year, but it should spark conversations we have for a long time.

"The fact is, some of those conversations are going to be uncomfortable for a lot of people — not just white people."

No teacher, Thede said, should be interested in calling individual people racists. But teachers have to be able to teach about racism.

"And the history of racism in this country is going to point out issues like institutional racism, or systemic racism," Thede said.

She laughed when she recalled the discussions legislators held about critical race theory.

"CRT. My, that was really where it became clear that the legislators in Iowa had no idea what they were talking about, but they were scared of it," Thede said. "CRT is a concept taught in some law schools. It's never been taught in high schools. Or grade schools.

"The entire point of that law is to remove any discussion about the way groups of people are treated, based on the color of their skin, or their sex, or their sexual orientation. It's a law really aimed at moving us back to a time when powerful people could stay in power because of the color of their skin, their sex, or who was acceptable to be married to."

She visibly shuddered when she considered a new law, HB 112, which would encourage students and parents to report any suspected violation by a public school teacher who dared to discuss racism, diversity, inclusion or sexism.

The law would make the Iowa Department of Education’s website the reporting place for a suspected violation. The Department of Education then would evaluate the complaint and report it to the local school board.

If the school board doesn’t correct the violation, the school district could face a civil penalty of up to $5,000 with a minimum of $500.

"It's like abortion," Thede said. "We most likely will have a six-week ban in this state. And what happens when a woman has a miscarriage? Are we going to set up a police force dedicated to tracking down every woman who miscarries?

"My point is this: We are looking at a group — let's just say it, Republicans — who want to limit free speech in schools and women's reproductive freedoms and privacy. These laws are about control."

'School choice' issue hits home

For many years, Thede warned of what she considers the "final straw" in Republican efforts to destabilize public education and further strip underrepresented people of avenues to equity.

Just last month, Reynolds signed into law the use of taxpayer funds to pay for private school tuition — at a cost of $345 million annually to the state once fully phased in.

"It's called 'school choice' and that is a lie," Thede said. "It will not be school choice for everyone. And there are no standards for what these 'for-profit' schools will teach or who they will have to accept as students.

"Let's call this what it is: A chance for some parents to remove their children from schools where everyone doesn't look like their child. This is about destroying public school for profit and indoctrination."

While Thede and other members of the Iowa Black Caucus spent years warning of how public money for private schools would destabilize public school systems, the issue hit her closer to home when she lost the District 94 race to Mike Vondran.

She laid out an election that she saw as "unwinnable from the start."

"I won a number of elections by wide margins, or fairly wide ones," Thede said. "And then came redistricting and the district shrunk in Davenport and expanded out to rural areas and Eldridge. I went from easily beating Mike Vondran in 2020 to not having a chance in 2022."

'Toxic information'

The lunch rush was starting to heat up inside the Starbucks by the time Thede turned to what she called "culture war legislation."

"Our greatest challenge, going forward, is going to be how to get past what people have been so misinformed about during this time," she said. "We have to have these conversations, but how do you even start when there is a group of people, Republicans, so disconnected from reality?"

She pointed to what she called the "politicalization of health care."

"There is an example: We have people rejecting doctors, rejecting basic science, rejecting public health measures like vaccinations and masking," she said. "Why? Why does this happen? It's all toxic information. It happens because politicians use that toxic information to feed people's fears and doubts to exploit them."

Reynolds used divisive messages, Thede said, because it is "the easiest way to play to a base."

"We are back to talking about fears," Thede said. "When I moved to Creston, all the people were white. It was a challenge.

"One of the early things I experienced was other children were afraid to touch me because of the color of my skin. So there was a fear. But conversations, talking and learning, helped change a lot of that."

Today in Iowa and across many states, Thede said, she sees a similar fear.

"Ron DeSantis in Florida can reject AP African-American Studies because that plays to the fears of people who know little or nothing about others who are different than them," she said. "It's a way to power. It's not about educating students or making lives better; it's about having power and winning elections. The culture war is now becoming our laws and that should frighten everyone."

Thede is convinced Reynolds has much in common with DeSantis. Both are governors, she said, who have their sights set on national politics.

"Reynolds will leave this state in the lurch," she said. "It is going to take years and years and years to fix all of the things she is breaking.

"I'm afraid it's going to take years before we can even start to have the conversations we need to have."