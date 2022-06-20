Pilot shortage keeping Quad-City passengers grounded this summer

A lack of eyes in the skies is keeping passengers grounded this summer.

Passenger numbers at the Quad City International Airport are leveling off after a sharp decline but are still down almost 20% since before the pandemic.

But don't blame coronavirus or inflation or fuel prices, said airport spokeswoman Ashleigh Davis. A major pilot shortage is the latest blow to the airline industry.

“The pilot shortage for the industry is real, and most airlines are simply not going to be able to realize their capacity plans because there simply aren’t enough pilots, at least not for the next five-plus years,” United CEO Scott Kirby told analysts in April.

That's led airlines to cancel flights, increase prices and develop custom training programs to recruit and retain pilots.

The problem at the local airport is compounded by the major airlines poaching from regional carriers like those in the Quad-Cities, said Ashleigh Davis, a spokeswoman for the Quad-City airport.

"It's pretty much impacting every major airline," she said.

In turn, airlines are raising prices. In 2020, flights were being sold for a fraction of what they normally would be, because airlines needed passengers. Now, planes are generally full, as people saved up over the last few years and are now willing and able to fly.

Nationwide, flights are 11-18% more expensive than they were in 2019.

Davis said executives look at the number of passengers using the airline and determine if adding another direct flight would be cost-effective. With fewer flights going out, those numbers have dropped, which is directly tied to the staffing retention problem.

In 2019, American Airlines and United Airlines would each see three to five flights a day leaving the Quad-Cities for Chicago. During the pandemic, that dropped down to one flight per day. Davis said the pilot shortage has prevented the airport from returning to three flights.

Airlines are desperately trying to find short-term fixes to the solution, and have even flown the idea of increasing the mandatory retirement age for pilots from 65 to 67.

"That's only going to fix a little bit of the problem," Davis said.

Increased wages, sign-on bonuses and efforts to make becoming a pilot more affordable are also in motion, but these are long-term solutions. The Quad-City airport is working with local flight schools to increase the number of pilots flying in and out of the hub, but it will take a while before those efforts begin to make a difference.

"It's as much as anybody can do to create interest in aviation," Davis said, "and make sure this doesn't happen again in another five to 10 years."

