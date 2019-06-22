Jolene Bergthold, of Davenport, dressed as “Loonette”, laughs during Planet Funk Con at the TBK Bank Sports Complex on Saturday in Bettendorf. Planet Funk Con 2019 is the Quad-Cities premiere comics, art, and entertainment convention holding 90 vendors, artists, guests, video games, board games, laser tag, bowling, escape rooms, and various tournaments.
Justin Boer, of Davenport, dressed as Dominus Ghaul, checks out displays during Planet Funk Con.
Scarlett Young, 7, of Eldridge, right, take a closer look at a display during Planet Funk Con at the TBK Bank Sports Complex Saturday.
Laila Haley, of Sherrard, paints the face of Elizabeth Shannon, 3, of Davenport, during Planet Funk Con.
People dress as characters during Planet Funk Con.
Logan McNeal, 6, of Milan, laughs as he plays Fortnite during Planet Funk Con.