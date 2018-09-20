Prairie Schooner Prize

The Prairie Schooner Prize is an annual award given to a completed short story manuscript, open to writers at any level of a career – you need not be published before you enter.

According to writer Sara Batkie, a panel of judges reads the entries and selects the winner, which includes a $3,000 cash prize and publication of the book with University of Nebraska Press.

Batkie entered “Better Times” the 2017 contest.