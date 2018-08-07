The Quad-Cities Astronomical Society and the Pleasant Valley Junior High School Astronomy Club will co-host their annual meteor shower viewing party on Saturday, Aug. 11, at the school, 3501 Wisconsin St., LeClaire.
The viewing party will begin at dusk, about 8:30 p.m., on the school’s south parking lot.
During the viewing party, “shooting stars” originating from the annual Perseid Meteor Shower should be visible. As many as 80 meteors or more per hour could flash across the sky at the peak, which usually occurs shortly after midnight.
Telescopes will also be set up, so those attending will have an opportunity to view objects such as planets, double stars, star clusters, galaxies and nebulae. Members of both clubs will be on hand to present information and answer questions.
Club members advise those who attend to bring lawn chairs and insect repellent, and to dress for the weather. The event will be cancelled if the weather is cloudy or rainy.
Updates on the event will be posted to the Facebook page of the Quad-Cities Astronomical Society: https://m.facebook.com/groups/875283012489267?tsid=0.5326936397099782&source=result