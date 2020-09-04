Pleasant Valley schools gives wrap-up of semester's first two weeks

The Pleasant Valley School District has had four positive COVID-19 cases so far since school began Aug. 24.
Brian Strusz, superintendent of Pleasant Valley, released the number Friday during an update on the district’s YouTube channel.
Citing privacy laws and guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, Strusz said further details about the cases would not be released. The district will, however, be posting weekly updates on the number of cases it has on its website.
During the update, he described the first two weeks of school as a success.
“Over the last two weeks, it has been exciting to be in classrooms, to see the excitement of kids in the hallways, excited to learn, and also willing to follow all the health and safety expectations that we have put in place,” Strusz said.
He credited the district's success so far to those measures.
Pleasant Valley has adopted a mixed online/in-person model for its classes, at least for the time being.
Iowa school districts had a choice this year between that hybrid model and conducting classes completely in person based on requirements from the state government.
Families can choose to have their children participate in their classes fully remotely regardless of the model chosen by their districts.
Strusz said in Friday’s video that not every family would be notified if there was a positive case in a district building. Notification will be based on the level of risk determined by contact tracing after a positive case is identified.
Those notifications to caretakers could be either that contact tracing indicated a risk of exposure based on proximity and length of exposure, or that a positive case was identified in the child’s classroom, but the contract tracing indicated their child was far enough away that they were not at risk.
He thanked the campus community for its efforts to help keep the district safe.
“We have done a wonderful job the last two weeks, let’s continue this,” he said.
The full video is available on the district YouTube channel.
