Pleasant Valley schools gives wrap-up of semester's first two weeks

The Pleasant Valley School District has had four positive COVID-19 cases so far since school began Aug. 24.

Brian Strusz, superintendent of Pleasant Valley, released the number Friday during an update on the district’s YouTube channel.

Citing privacy laws and guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, Strusz said further details about the cases would not be released. The district will, however, be posting weekly updates on the number of cases it has on its website.

During the update, he described the first two weeks of school as a success.

“Over the last two weeks, it has been exciting to be in classrooms, to see the excitement of kids in the hallways, excited to learn, and also willing to follow all the health and safety expectations that we have put in place,” Strusz said.

He credited the district's success so far to those measures.

Pleasant Valley has adopted a mixed online/in-person model for its classes, at least for the time being.