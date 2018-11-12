A 50/50 poker tournament to support the Marine Corps Quad-Cities Toys for Tots drive will be Sunday, Nov. 25, at Lock & Dam Lounge, Building 60, across from the golf course clubhouse on Arsenal Island.
Participants will use the Moline entrance, the only entrance available to the island that day. To access the island, participants will need a driver’s license or state-issued identification.
Doors open at 2 p.m., with the tournament at 3 p.m. There is a $40 buy-in with $20 rebuys. A silent auction, with prizes from the Quad-Cities River Bandits, Quad-City Storm and gift cards from area restaurants, along with raffles, will be featured.
A 72-inch trophy, sponsored by Pure Madness Racing, will be presented to the winner. Other trophies will be awarded, too.
Money raised will be given directly to the Toys for Tots drive.
To make reservations, text or leave a voicemail at 563-579-5933.