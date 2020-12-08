Positive COVID-19 tests fall in the Q-C, local officials plan for vaccine

That raised the total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began over the 800,000 mark, to 804,174 out of more than 11.2 million tests performed.

Illinois health officials also reported 145 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois to 13,487.

As of late Monday night, 5,199 Illinoisans were reported hospitalized with the disease, including 1,071 patients in intensive care units and 626 of those patients on ventilators.

Scott County reported 52 new cases Tuesday, pushing the county's cases to 12,305 since the start of the pandemic. While the state reported one death in Scott County on Tuesday, state health officials also added four more victims late Monday night because of a change in the state's counting practices. Scott County's death toll is 104.

Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said he and other officials had noticed a dramatic drop in positive tests on both sides of the Q-C over the past few days.

"We can only hope this is the start of a trend," Rivers said. "Perhaps people did follow safety practices over the holidays and we can start to see the positivity rate continue to fall."