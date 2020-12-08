Positive COVID-19 tests fall in the Q-C, local officials plan for vaccine

Quad-Cities health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday as the development of plans for the first round of vaccinations continued in Scott and Rock Island counties.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported three additional deaths from COVID-19-related causes Tuesday: a man in his 90s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 70s, all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.
The number of virus-related deaths in Rock Island County is 181.
“In the first eight days of December, 30 Rock Island County residents have lost their life due to COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.
In addition, the health department reported 94 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,293. There are 83 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday the state’s COVID-19 case positivity rate fell below 10% for the first time in a month.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,910 new cases Tuesday, for a single-day positivity rate of 8.3%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate dropped to 9.9%, the lowest rate recorded since Nov. 6.
That raised the total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began over the 800,000 mark, to 804,174 out of more than 11.2 million tests performed.
Illinois health officials also reported 145 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois to 13,487.
As of late Monday night, 5,199 Illinoisans were reported hospitalized with the disease, including 1,071 patients in intensive care units and 626 of those patients on ventilators.
Scott County reported 52 new cases Tuesday, pushing the county's cases to 12,305 since the start of the pandemic. While the state reported one death in Scott County on Tuesday, state health officials also added four more victims late Monday night because of a change in the state's counting practices. Scott County's death toll is 104.
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said he and other officials had noticed a dramatic drop in positive tests on both sides of the Q-C over the past few days.
"We can only hope this is the start of a trend," Rivers said. "Perhaps people did follow safety practices over the holidays and we can start to see the positivity rate continue to fall."
Iowa health officials reported 1,533 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The state has reported 246,789 cases and linked 2,919 deaths — a one-day increase of 200 — to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Rivers and Ludwig spent some time during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing explaining how vaccinations will be administered in the Q-C.
On both sides of the Q-C, the county health departments, respective Emergency Management Agencies, hospital health systems and the Federally Qualified Health Center Community Health Care will plan vaccination strategies, following guidelines set forth at the federal and state levels.
Rivers stressed there would be marked differences in how the vaccine would be rolled out in Iowa and Illinois.
"Unfortunately, that's just the way it will be," Rivers said. "This will add a layer of planning and might cause some frustrations. We will need to be flexible, and we are asking for people to be patient with us."
Rivers said in Iowa the newly formed Infectious Disease Advisory Committee would establish distribution standards and practices. In Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health will follow the recommendations of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine's framework for equitable allocation of COVID-19 vaccine.
Speaking at his daily media briefing in Chicago, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had released its analysis of data on a vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech.
Although the state of Illinois is having its own independent team review the data, Pritzker said the vaccine appears to be effective in 95% of the people who receive it, and in 94% of people over age 65.
“Illinois will only distribute a vaccine that is deemed safe, and we are one of many states that have established additional review panels, including Indiana, California, New York, West Virginia and Michigan,” Pritzker said. “Our Illinois team is already poring over the analysis released by the FDA on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this morning.”
Federal guidelines developed by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices determined the first groups slated for vaccination are health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
Rivers said Iowa was expecting vaccines to be delivered Dec. 13, while Ludwig said vaccine delivery in Illinois was expected "either next week or in about a week-and-a-half."
