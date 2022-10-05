Power in Our Numbers' voter efforts continue with political forum in Davenport

The Power in Our Numbers Coalition launched this year under the banner of educating voters. That work continues Saturday.

Joined by St. Ambrose Latinos Unidos, LULAC, and the NAACP, the Power in Our Numbers Coalition will host a forum focused on the candidates for Scott County Auditor, Scott County Recorder and Scott County Attorney.

The forum will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday at the Eastern Iowa Community College (EICC) Urban Campus in the Community room, 101 West Third Street.

The doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

All of the candidates for the three positions have agreed to attend the forum - Republican Kerri Tompkins and Democrat Ashley Schimanski for auditor; Caleb Copley (D) and Kelly Cunningham Haan (R) for county attorney; Rita Vargas(D, and Michele Darland (R) for recorder.

Tompkins and Vargas are incumbents.

Frank Holley, the associate minister at Third Baptist and a member of the NAACP, said said the fact all candidates will be on hand lends Power in Our Numbers credibility. It is the first voter forum hosted by the coalition.

"The candidates were very positive about this event and we've gotten a really positive reaction from people who plan to attend," Holley said. "These offices might be a little overlooked, but they are very important to people who live in Scott County.

"The decisions made by the people elected to these offices effect all of us."

The county attorney, recorder, and auditor races will each be allowed 30 minutes and during that time each candidate an opportunity to answer questions asked by event sponsors and members of the audience.

Holley said the forum is just a continuation of voter education efforts of the coalition.

Last month, Power in Our Numbers took the lead in a voter-registration drive that provided packets on how to register and pick up an absentee ballot, as well as biographies of candidates in Scott and Rock Island counties.

Holley stressed the goal of the coalition is make sure people know how to vote and information about all of the candidates.

"Many don't know where they can vote — or how they can apply for an absentee ballot," Holley said. "That's not because people are uninformed or because they are not interested. Registering to vote can be confusing, or maybe overwhelming, or people might think they don't have the time.

"That's where the education part of our efforts come in — helping people understand what they have to do to have their vote counted."