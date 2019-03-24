The Powerball jackpot keeps rising, and rising.
The elusive lottery prize ballooned to a whopping $750 million after the six-number combination came and went without a winner again Saturday.
“Where else could you win three quarters of a billion dollars for the price of a cup of coffee?” said Powerball’s David Barden.
The winning numbers on Saturday were white balls 24, 25, 52, 60 and 66, plus Powerball 5.
Eight tickets matched all five white balls but missed with the sixth number. The near-miss was not too disappointing for the ticket holders, however, as the eight winners pocketed $1 million each.
The next drawing, which will take place Wednesday, will feature the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The record is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot shared by residents in three states in January 2016.
“Powerball dreams are viral,” said Barden. “It’s easy to get excited about such a life-changing jackpot."