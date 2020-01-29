Presidential candidate Michael Bennet comments on PFAS

After an environmental advocacy group released the results of a study on the presence of persistent chemicals in water supplies across the country, U.S. Presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet released a statement saying he had taken notice.
“In my visits to the Hawkeye State, I’ve heard from Iowans from river to river who are concerned about toxic chemicals in their drinking water. We face similar challenges in Colorado, where I’ve worked for years to secure funding for cleanup, mitigation, and health studies of PFAS," Bennett said in a statement.
“As president, I’ll build on the work I’ve done in the Senate and partner with local agencies, like the Iowa Environmental Council, and local water utilities to ensure every Iowan and every American has access to safe drinking water.”
Bennet's statement follows the results of a study done by the Environmental Working Group that tested for 30 PFAS chemicals across 44 water systems. Their testing in Davenport found that the water had the second highest parts per trillion count of chemicals at 109.8.
The candidate has served as the senior Senator from Colorado since 2009.