Democratic presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell will be taking part on Sunday in "Leading the Nation – Iowa 2020," the first of a series of candidate forums sponsored by the Quad-City Times, St. Ambrose University and the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
The forum will be at 6:30 p.m., April 28, at the Rogalski Center on the campus of St. Ambrose University. The series of presidential forums is aimed at informing Iowans ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucuses set for Feb. 3, 2020.
Swalwell, a congressman from California, announced his candidacy earlier this month.
The 90-minute forum will begin with introductions, followed by remarks by Swalwell, and then a panel discussion with journalists to be moderated by Quad-City Times Editorial Page Editor Ed Tibbetts. Then there will be a question-and-answer period with the audience.
Swalwell was elected to Congress in 2012, and he has made fighting gun violence a key issue in his campaign.