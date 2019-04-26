{{featured_button_text}}
Eric Swalwell

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, right, greets Iowa State Senator Jim Lykam, D-Davenport, during the Win Congress, Change America event held Saturday night at the River Music Experience and sponsored by the Scott County Democrats.

 Thomas Geyer, QUAD-CITY TIMES

Democratic presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell will be taking part on Sunday in "Leading the Nation – Iowa 2020," the first of a series of candidate forums sponsored by the Quad-City Times, St. Ambrose University and the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.

The forum will be at 6:30 p.m., April 28,  at the Rogalski Center on the campus of St. Ambrose University. The series of presidential forums is aimed at informing Iowans ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucuses set for Feb. 3, 2020.

Swalwell, a congressman from California, announced his candidacy earlier this month.

The 90-minute forum will begin with introductions, followed by remarks by Swalwell, and then a panel discussion with journalists to be moderated by Quad-City Times Editorial Page Editor Ed Tibbetts. Then there will be a question-and-answer period with the audience.

Swalwell was elected to Congress in 2012, and he has made fighting gun violence a key issue in his campaign.

