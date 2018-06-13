Assumption High School, Davenport, will continue its usual bell times, according to a memo from Assumption High School Principal Bridget Murphy, who addressed the recent change in bell times, which affects school bus schedules, for the Davenport School District.
“At the high school level, we have much to consider with regard to school start/end times,” Murphy said in the notice to parents and guardians. “Certainly, we are seeking a delicate balance between utilizing prime educational hours, promoting healthy sleep habits, high class attendance rates, and encouraging student extracurricular involvement.
“All things considered, we have determined the best decision for Assumption is to continue our start and end times as previously established, with the regular school day beginning at 7:45 a.m. and ending at 2:50 p.m. for the 2018-2019 school year,” Murphy said.
Students who need to use Davenport bus service may experience slightly earlier morning pick-up times than in the past, she said.
“Please know that our cafeteria is available for study time prior to school in the morning, and breakfast is served daily to those wishing to purchase food items,” she said. Afternoon transportation will be coordinated on a case-by-case basis for those few Assumption students who need to access Davenport bus transportation in the afternoon, she said.
Solutions for these students may include adjustment of the end-of-day academic schedule (eighth period study hall) or transporting Assumption students who live in Davenport on an Assumption bus after school dismissal.