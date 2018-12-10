Illinois Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker said Monday he won by the largest margin of any governor in the state's history, and credited campaign volunteers for their hard work in delivering votes up and down the state.
Pritzker and Lt. Gov.-elect Juliana Stratton stopped at the Rock Island County Democrats office, 218 18th St., as part of their three-day, state-wide tour thanking voters and volunteers for their part in ensuring a Democratic gubernatorial victory in November.
Pritzker said Illinois' mid-term election saw record turnout, with 4.4 million voters casting ballots.
"We were able to win in places that Democrats haven't won for a very, very long time," Pritzker said. "Not since 1932 has a Democrat running for governor won DuPage County. Not since 1968 has a Democrat won Peoria County. Not since 1936 has a Democrat won Champaign County. We won in Kane County, which hasn't been done since 1912.
"Never before in the history of Illinois has an incumbent governor been beaten by as big a margin as we beat (Rauner.)
"Right now I have the luxury of not being in office and being able to talk all politics," Pritzker said. "You came together and people all across the state came together for a win. You did it by knocking on doors and phone-banking and showing up."
It was standing room only at the headquarters office, as county officials, city council members, party leaders and residents crowded into the room to hear Pritzker and Stratton.
Pritzker soundly defeated Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner with 56 percent of the vote Nov. 6 in a race that broke campaign funding records as the two candidates spent hundreds of millions of their own money.
Pritzker said after he takes office Jan. 14, he will get to work on keeping campaign promises like raising the minimum wage from $8.25 to $15 an hour, gradually phasing in the increase over a period of time.
Pritzker said he will offer incentives and tax credits to small businesses that could be affected by the change.
"We want to make sure they are not badly affected by a raise that we think everyone should get in the state," he said. "Small businesses are less capable of managing with a hike in minimum wage than larger businesses, so we want to offer a tax credit or some other relief from the burden."
Another goal of Pritzker's is to give more children the opportunity to attend college, which he said can be accomplished by increasing the number of MAP (Monetary Award Program) grants awarded to low-income students.
"We want to extend MAP grants to cover another 70,000 kids across the state of Illinois," Pritzker said. "Let's do that together."
Pritzker said having a Democratic majority in the legislature will make his job easier, and also allow him an opportunity to revisit legislation Rauner vetoed such as the gun dealer licensing bill, minimum wage and legalizing recreational marijuana.
Despite the majority, Pritzker said the fight is not over, citing efforts by anti-union Republicans to make Illinois a right-to-work state, which would restrict union agreements.
"I guarantee you the Koch brothers and the right-wing network that's funded by them will try to trash our ability to give you a raise," Pritzker said. "They are going to fight against working families. They will try to put right-to-work in place."
Stratton was introduced by newly-elected Rock Island County Democratic Party Chair Derek Jones, who took over from Doug House in November.
"We really appreciate all that you've done," Stratton said. "Our state can only move forward if every community is lifted up."
Stratton thanked U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, for her early support and endorsement of Pritzker when the primary field was still crowded with candidates.
Stratton has made history, becoming the first African-American Lt. governor in Illinois. As transition chair, Stratton is overseeing 10 transition committees working on various aspects of policy and government for the incoming administration.
"We wanted to bring the best and the brightest minds together to have some innovation around how we can improve state government," Stratton said. "We also wanted to have diverse perspectives, so we have Democrats and Republicans and a good number of people from down state."
Pritzker, a billionaire businessman and Hyatt Hotel heir, said he and his wife, M.K. Pritzker and their two children will move into the governor's mansion in Springfield, but will only live there part time. Pritzker said his children want to remain in their Chicago-area schools for the time being.
Pritzker and Stratton left Rock Island for their tenth and final "thank you" stop in Rockford, with Pritzker concluding with his trademark rallying cry, "are you ready for the fight? Are you ready for the fight, Rock Island?"