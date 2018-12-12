A permit needed for demolition of the Rock Island County courthouse has been submitted to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), a division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, notified county officials last week that demolition of the courthouse was not included in plans submitted to SHPO for approval in 2016 for construction of the Justice Center Annex, 1317 3rd Ave., adjacent to the courthouse. Because of the oversight, SHPO revoked the county's compliance letter for the overall project, leaving them unable to move forward.
County Administrator Jim Snider provided county board members with copies of the IEPA application prior to Wednesday night's committee of the whole, but the topic did not come up for discussion during the meeting.
Rock Island resident Tom Sparkman asked board members to reverse their decision to raze the historic structure, built between 1895-97.
"We can still consider investors willing to put their money into the old courthouse and refurbish it so it will have a second life," Sparkman said. "I just can't fathom why we would want to tear down something that is such an asset; an historical structure made with old-world craftsmanship and materials that you'll never see today in buildings.
"With the right investor, it could last for another 120 years," Sparkman said. "It would provide our community with culture and a tax base. We are struggling right now -- having to raise taxes. We have investors willing to do this and generate dollars for our community. I don't understand taking something and destroying it just to make it into an empty lot."
Once the courthouse is razed, the lot will be turned into green space with berms and security bollards to protect the annex next door, which began functioning as the new courthouse on Monday.
Chicago-area architect and former Quad-Cities resident Randy Brockway told board members he sent letters to 66 developers, seeking their interest in renovating the courthouse. He has received five proposals in return, including from Restoration St. Louis, Abbey Station owner Joseph Lemon, Jr., and The Alexander Company Inc., of Madison, Wis.
"The building is far from a wreck; it is ripe for redevelopment," Brockway said.
Rock Island resident Joshua Shomo said the courthouse is a "gift," built by the founders of Rock Island County.
Gilbane Building Co., project manager for the annex, submitted the permit, notifying the IEPA of the storm water runoff plan and storm water pollution prevention plan.
The application also notes the project has been submitted to SHPO in its entirety.
In their letter to board members and commission members last week, SHPO called the courthouse an "historic resource" and is subject to state review according to the Illinois State Agency Historic Resources Preservation Act. The courthouse was deemed eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
It is not known how long it will take for the IEPA to approve the permit, but Snider said he anticipates approval before demolition begins in January.
Snider said he believes there was no additional cost for the permit application as it is likely included within services provided by Gilbane.
The county approved an intergovernmental agreement in July transferring the deed to the Public Building Commission for the purpose of demolition. A bid of $430,490 from Valley Construction was approved by the commission during their Nov. 29 meeting.
Although the deed was never transferred, Snider said it was not necessary in order to proceed with demolition, according to State's Attorney John McGehee. Approval of the agreement is enough to give the commission authority to raze the building, Snider said. McGehee was not present at Wednesday's meeting.
Board member Rich Morthland asked board members to delay demolition and allow more time to consider other options.
"We will be judged not only by the voters, but by posterity," Morthland said. "I ask you to take a pause. We can only not stop it once."