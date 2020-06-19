Protest leads to a dialogue on how to better Davenport schools

"This is just the first time, we will be here every Friday until we fill up the street (Locust),'' Blackwell said. "The district has failed us. This is not an issue of failing black and white, this is a failure of all the young people in the district. Quite frankly, they deserve better.''

In April 2018, the district was cited for disproportionality, the disproportionate number of black students flagged for special education services, as well as the higher number of black and special-education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint. According to data from the district, black students in Davenport schools account for 19.9% of the district’s population but make up 42.2% of suspensions. The district is working with the state department of education to improve those issues. In recent weeks, the state has become impatient with the speed at which changes are happening, and has said it may still take over management of the district. In addition, the district faced a financial crisis after former Superintendent Art Tate overspent the budget authority by $13 million. The district substantially cut its budget to remedy that, and the state eventually forgave $9 million of the over spending.