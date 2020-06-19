Protest leads to a dialogue on how to better Davenport schools

On a cloudy, muggy Friday, at a much-traveled Davenport intersection, voices were heard.
Time will tell if questions raised will be answered.
A smallish, peaceful protest at the Davenport Community Schools District administration office at Main and Locust Street, organized by Rodney Blackwell, parent of a Davenport schools graduate and one current student, brought with it a response.
"This is just the first time, we will be here every Friday until we fill up the street (Locust),'' Blackwell said. "The district has failed us. This is not an issue of failing black and white, this is a failure of all the young people in the district. Quite frankly, they deserve better.''
The rally was a culmination of years of frustration Blackwell said, noting he has heard from a number of district parents with similar concerns since the planned gathering was shared via social media.
In April 2018, the district was cited for disproportionality, the disproportionate number of black students flagged for special education services, as well as the higher number of black and special-education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint. According to data from the district, black students in Davenport schools account for 19.9% of the district’s population but make up 42.2% of suspensions. The district is working with the state department of education to improve those issues. In recent weeks, the state has become impatient with the speed at which changes are happening, and has said it may still take over management of the district. In addition, the district faced a financial crisis after former Superintendent Art Tate overspent the budget authority by $13 million. The district substantially cut its budget to remedy that, and the state eventually forgave $9 million of the over spending.
"I have had talks with administration through the years,'' said Blackwell, whose son graduated from Davenport North, Scott Community College and Tennessee State University. "Now push has come to shove. Time for talking and all these committees is over with. Time for the state to come in and take over.
"We have had criminal activities,'' Blackwell continued. "Dr. Tate used the school board to allow him to spend $13 million he should not, so he was teaching our kids to break the law. If you don't agree with it, you break it. No consequences. None.''
The district includes four high schools, four intermediate schools, one K-8 school, 17 elementary schools, the Keystone Academy, The Creative Arts Academy of the Quad-Cities, and a network of early learning centers, according to its website. Of the districts 1,400 teachers, 55.76% have a master's degree or higher. There are also 25 national board certified teachers on staff.
Dr. Robert Kobylski, superintendent, was traveling Friday, en route to close on the sale of a home he had owned in Wisconsin. Reached by phone, Kobylski said he had just ended a tremendous phone conversation with Blackwell.
"Mr. Blackwell was beyond gracious with his time and beyond gracious in sharing his concerns,'' he said. "Mr. Blackwell and I have a meeting set for Monday to address his concerns. I welcome all constituents to join with Mr. Blackwell, who like him, will roll up their sleeves and assist us in bettering our district.''
Kobylski said Blackwell also shared concerns over administrators living out of the school's district and its failure to actively recruit minority staff and teachers.
"I found it to be great dialogue,'' Kobylski said. "There is nothing not worth examining in how we can be better district-wide. There is a sense of urgency to turn the district around and as I said I'm happy to sit down with anyone ready to roll up their sleeves to help us be better. I found out we have that in Mr. Blackwell.''
Paiden Pierre, a sophomore Davenport North High School, said during the gathering, the district continues to fail her and her peers. She too, is hoping to be heard by administrators and plans to work to empower those around her to be heard.
"Communication on so many fronts is not there,'' Pierre said. "We, as young people, now must take it upon ourselves and be part of the solution, to lead, to seek change in our schools. It's why we are out here and will continue to be out here.''
Ken Croken, a member of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, was on hand Friday and spoke with every member of the group.
"Here to learn, to listen,'' Croken said. "And to insure the safety of these people and see to it no harm comes to them.''
