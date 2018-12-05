The Putnam Museum has earned re-accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums.
Accreditation signifies excellence to governments, funders and to the museum-going public. The Putnam achieved 37 of 37 “Characteristics of Excellence.”
According to a news release from the Putnam, fewer than 4 percent of museums in the United States have received accreditation. The Putnam has been accredited since 1974.
All accredited museums must undergo a re-accreditation review at least every 10 years to again be awarded accredited status. Accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.
To earn accreditation, a museum first must conduct a year of self-study, and then undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. The alliance Accreditation Commission, an independent body of museum professionals, considers the self-study and visiting committee report to determine whether a museum should receive accreditation.
The alliance called the Putnam's strategic plan "a model for the field."
Among the facets of the Putnam that received “Exemplary Practices” from the alliance are:
Exhibits and collections care: “The ‘Great Collections and You’ and ‘Powerful Objects’ exhibits were developed by staff as part of a museum master plan. These exhibits are wonderful bridges between the collection and the community.” Educational experiences: “The IMMERSE Program is an innovative partnership with area schools, which allows classes to embed themselves in the museum for a week-long deep dive utilizing the museum’s educational resources. Teachers we spoke with during our visit were very enthused about the opportunity and its impact on their students.” Work to ensure financial future: “The museum developed a Power Circle, meeting and touring 6-15 people at a time through the museum. At a culminating breakfast, these individuals pledged $760,000 of support to the museum. In addition to the Power Circle, business partnerships ranging from $5,000-$25,000 which feature museum memberships for partner employees, and the Cultural Trust mentioned earlier, are all innovative ways to support organizational health.” Public connection: “ A partnership with Western Illinois University brings graduate interns to the museum, providing both with valuable knowledge and opportunities to learn and grow. For its 150th anniversary, the Putnam invited the community in to a ‘Making History Together’ program, and 1,600 hundred photographs of community members with their favorite objects were taken. These now grace the walls of the museum’s lobby.” The alliance represents more than 35,000 individual museum professionals and volunteers, institutions and corporate partners serving the museum field.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
In a closet off the "River, Prairie and People" exhibit at Putnam Museum rests two tigers that once lived at Niabi Zoo. Even from under their plastic covers, the big cats appear ready to pounce. Sharing the closet was a fur seal, wrapped in a sheet, and a polar bear acquired by V.O. Figge on a trip to Alaska. The museum can receive a $15,000 unrestricted challenge grant if it raises the same amount from other sources by the end of the year.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Regarded "National Treasures," the Putnam owns four Head Pots, which are pieces of pottery with portraits painted on them, resembling the person with whom they were buried. Only 500 are known to exist.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
With carved snakes weaving in and out of its eyes and nose, an opiate jar sits on an upper shelf in a back basement room in the Putnam Museum.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Christina Kastell, curator of history and anthropology at the Putnam Museum in Davenport, talks about the vast collection of mounted birds and bird eggs housed in cabinets in one of the building's back rooms.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
In a floor-to-ceiling row of cabinets the size of pool tables rests much of the museum's collection of taxidermied birds. It's a little weird at first, pulling open a drawer and finding a dozen beautifully preserved birds. "C.A. Ficke traveled and sent back many of our foreign birds," said curator of history and anthropology Chris Kastell, "He wasn't a shooter. He wouldn't have killed them.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
In a floor-to-ceiling row of cabinets the size of pool tables rests much of the museum's collection of taxidermied birds. It's a little weird at first, pulling open a drawer and finding a dozen beautifully preserved birds.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Chris Chandler, curator of natural history, shows one of the thousands of native pressed plants that are preserved in the Putnam Museum’s collection.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
One cabinet containing some of the thousands of native pressed plants that are preserved in the Putnam Museum’s collection.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Walking through one 20-foot walkway in the Putnam Museum's storage areas, you will pass artwork, cabinets containing pressed plants, boxes of documents and historical clothing. The museum has a 250,000-item collection.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Walking between two rows of shelves, one can see pottery from ancient Greece, Native American pottery from New Mexico and the Mississippian culture.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
A rattlesnake seems to be waiting to strike anyone climbing the stairs to an area that houses large mounted birds in the Putnam Museum.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Charles A. Ficke, Davenport attorney and former mayor, traveled to Peru specifically to acquire Nazca pottery. Only a couple of museums had the pottery, and he wanted Davenport to be added to the short list.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Several heads from Japanese Samurai mannequins sit on shelves waiting to be reunited with their bodies.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Real shrunken heads created in a similar process as tanning leather. Chris Chandler said, "No matter how you turn them, they end up turned away from one another; something about being stuck together in eternity, I guess."
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
With a pair of white gloves, Christina Kastell holds a Civil War-era rifle that was collected from a battlefield in Virginia. "It was donated in 1867, our first year. You can see how it's broken. It took so long to load your gun, you just started swinging it."
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Wearing a pair of white gloves, Christina Kastell holds a doll about 3-feet-tall. Girls in the U.S. sent dolls to Japan in the 1920s, and in return, the Japanese made one for every U.S. state (and some extras) in 1927. Iowa's Japanese Friendship Doll is in the Putnam's custody, and local students have been working recently on sending dolls to the same region to continue the goodwill gesture.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Inside "The Cage" area sits a passenger pigeon, which have been long extinct and can be found only in museums. The last passenger pigeon, died on Sept. 1, 1914, at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Christina Kastell shows another piece considered a Smithsonian National Treasure: the "Winter Count," which is a record-keeping piece, made from a calf's hide, by a native American. It's like a census, using hand-painted symbols to record things such as populations and illnesses. The piece's first entries were made well more than 200 years ago.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
A large, long room contains everything from a birch-bark canoe in the ceiling, a box made in Boy Scouts and donated by former U.S. Rep. Jim Leach, R-Iowa, an elaborate machine for perming hair and a "Foot X-ray Machine" from the 1950s that was actually a shoe-store gimmick.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Everything from a 35mm film projector, furniture, calculating machines to the Buddy L Toy collection fill shelving in another room 20 feet high and 80 feet long.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Everything from furniture, medical devices, a hair perming machine and military items fill shelving in a room 20 feet high and 80 feet long.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
A home-model Buddhist shrine intricately detailed. The interior was covered in gold foil; it has oil lamps suspended from its ceiling and ornamental incense holders and decorative display areas for offerings to Buddha.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
Donated anonymously, slave shackles.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
One whole basement wall contains 20 shelves of Buddy L Toys. Beginning in the early 1920s, Moline manufacturer Fred Lundahl used his Moline Pressed Steel Co., located in East Moline, to make big sturdy toys for his son "Buddy," whose real name was Arthur. The toys were not only popular in their day, but many became highly sought after collectibles, fetching resale numbers in the tens of thousands of dollars.
Off Limits: Putnam Museum
A detail image of a fire engine in the Buddy L Toy collection.
020118-gridiron-glory-001
Banners representing National Football League teams hang in the main lobby of the Putnam Museum, where the "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame" exhibit will be on display through June.
020118-gridiron-glory-002
This is the first "electronically rigged" helmet worn by Hall of Fame linebacker Joe Schmidt of the Detroit Lions in the 1962 Pro Bowl. The helmet is one of hundreds of artifacts on display during in the new blockbuster exhibit, "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame" at the Putnam Museum.
020118-gridiron-glory-003
This 1906 helmet not only protected a player's face, but also his identity. The helmet is one of hundreds of items that was on display Thursday during a sneak peak of the Putnam Museum's newest blockbuster exhibit "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame."
020118-gridiron-glory-004
Examples of chalk board plays decorate the display cases for the new "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame" blockbuster exhibit at the Putnam Museum.
020118-gridiron-glory-005
The jersey worn by Dallas Cowboy running back Tony Dorsett when he set the record for the longest touchdown from scrimmage, 99 yards, against the Minnesota Vikings, is on display in the Putnam Museum's newest blockbuster exhibit, "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame."
020118-gridiron-glory-006
The "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame" exhibit features information about the sport's early pioneers and records set by players since the NFL was founded in 1920.
020118-gridiron-glory-007
Jerseys, shoes, gloves and other equipment belonging to famed football players are on display throughout "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame," which runs through June 3 at the Putnam Museum, Davenport.
020118-gridiron-glory-008
A section detailing career records is on display in "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame" at the Putnam Museum.
020118-gridiron-glory-009
The helmet worn by Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton is among the items featured in "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame," at the Putnam Museum.
020118-gridiron-glory-010
Jerseys belonging to Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers are featured in "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame."
020118-gridiron-glory-011
The Putnam Museum brought in the national "Gridiron Glory" exhibit, which included an immersive audiovisual experience featuring the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the middle of the display.
020118-gridiron-glory-012
Jerseys belonging to Indianapolis Colts players Payton Manning and Jeff Saturday are featured in the traveling exhibit "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame," which opens Saturday at the Putnam Museum.
020118-gridiron-glory-013
The Vince Lombardi Trophy sits under glass in the new "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame" exhibit at the Putnam Museum. The exhibit will run through June 2018.
020118-gridiron-glory-014
The Vince Lombardi Trophy is on display at the new "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame" exhibit at the Putnam Museum.
020118-gridiron-glory-015
"Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame" opens Saturday and runs through June 3 at the Putnam Museum.
020118-gridiron-glory-016
Chris Chandler, curator of the Natural Science department of the Putman Museum, levels display items showing a local connection to the "Gridiron Glory" exhibit.
020118-gridiron-glory-017
Rock Island's Douglas Park is billed as the location of the first-ever NFL game. A vintage football jersey and team photo are on display outside the "Gridiron Glory" exhibit space at the Putnam Museum.
020118-gridiron-glory-018
This cast of former Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams center Bern Brostek's bicep measures 19½ inches and is on display in the "training camp" area of the "Gridiron Glory" exhibit at the Putnam Museum.
020118-gridiron-glory-019
A hand cast of Dallas Cowboy Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman and how he grips the ball to throw, is on display, Thursday, February 1, 2018, during a sneak peak of the new Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit at the Putnam Museum. The exhibit will run through June 2018.
020118-gridiron-glory-020
A wall showing the proper way to execute the broad jump is part of the interactive "Training Camp" portion of the "Gridiron Glory" exhibit.
101516-shipwreck8.JPG
The Putnam Museum & Science Center unveiled its new blockbuster attraction "Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure," which opens Saturday.
101516-shipwreck3.JPG
The Putnam Museum & Science Center unveiled its new blockbuster attraction "Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure," which opens Saturday.
101516-shipwreck4.JPG
The Putnam Museum & Science Center unveiled its new blockbuster attraction "Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure," which opens Saturday.
101516-shipwreck5.JPG
The Putnam Museum & Science Center unveiled its new blockbuster attraction "Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure," which opens Saturday.
101516-shipwreck6.JPG
The Putnam Museum & Science Center unveiled its new blockbuster attraction "Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure," which opens Saturday.
101516-shipwreck7.JPG
The Putnam Museum & Science Center unveiled its new blockbuster attraction "Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure," which opens Saturday.
101516-shipwreck9.JPG
The Putnam Museum & Science Center unveiled its new blockbuster attraction "Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure," which opens Saturday.
'Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure'
Kim Findlay, the Putnam Museum & Science Center's president and CEO, unveils the newest blockbuster attraction, called "Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure."
Shipwreck
"Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure" caps off its run at the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport next weekend.
The Discovery of King Tut
A reproduction of the the gold funerary mask of King Tutankhamun on display in "The Discovery of King Tut" exhibit at the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport.
The Discovery of King Tut
Mark Lach, creative director of Premier Exhibitions, talks about the exact reconstructions of three chambers from Tutankhamun's tomb during a tour of "The Discovery of King Tut" exhibit that opens Saturday at the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport.
The Discovery of King Tut
The design on the backrest of Tutankhamun's throne.
The Discovery of King Tut
Containers holding Tutankhamun's internal organs in "The Discovery of King Tut" exhibit. More information can be found on the new website,
tutnam.org.
The Discovery of King Tut
Mark Lach, creative director of Premier Exhibitions, talks about the burial chamber on display in "The Discovery of King Tut" exhibit that opens Saturday at the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport. The 14,800-square-foot exhibition puts visitors in the midst of nearly 1,000 one-of-a-kind, precisely hand-crafted re-creations of the tomb’s artifacts, providing the opportunity to discover the story behind one of the most iconic moments in archaeological history.
The Discovery of King Tut
An attachment on Tutankhamun's chariot.
The Discovery of King Tut
Items found in the annex of Tutankhamun's tomb on display in "The Discovery of King Tut" exhibit at the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport.
The Discovery of King Tut
The sarcophagus in the burial chamber of Tutankhamun's tomb on display in "The Discovery of King Tut" exhibit at the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport.
The Discovery of King Tut
An artist's rendering of the various rooms of Tutankhamun's tomb.
The Discovery of King Tut
Two years after British archaeologist Howard Carter and his workers discovered the tomb of the Pharaoh Tutankhamun near Luxor, Egypt, they uncovered the greatest treasure of the tomb — a stone sarcophagus containing a solid gold coffin that held the mummy of Tutankhamun.
The Discovery of King Tut
Two years after British archaeologist Howard Carter and his workers discovered the tomb of the Pharaoh Tutankhamun near Luxor, Egypt, they uncovered the greatest treasure of the tomb — a stone sarcophagus containing a solid gold coffin that held the mummy of Tutankhamun. "The Discovery of King Tut" opens Saturday at the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport.
The Discovery of King Tut
Tutankhamun's mummified body at "The Discovery of King Tut" at the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport.
The Discovery of King Tut
A recreation of Tutankhamun's mummified body at "The Discovery of King Tut" at the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport.
The Discovery of King Tut
Every finger and toe of Tutankhamun's mummy was individually wrapped in thin, fine linen strips and then inserted into stalls of sheet gold. The detailed stalls show nails, cuticles and the wrinkles over the knuckles.
The Discovery of King Tut
Some of the nearly 1,000 one-of-a-kind, precisely hand-crafted re-creations in "The Discovery of King Tut" exhibit.
The Discovery of King Tut
Tutankhamun's throne and footrest on display at "The Discovery of King Tut" exhibit at the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport. The 14,800-square-foot exhibition puts visitors in the midst of nearly 1,000 one-of-a-kind, precisely hand-crafted re-creations of the tomb’s artifacts, providing the opportunity to discover the story behind one of the most iconic moments in archaeological history.
The Discovery of King Tut
Tutankhamun's shield lays next to the chariot in "The Discovery of King Tut" exhibit at the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport.
The Discovery of King Tut
Tutankhamun's chariot on display at "The Discovery of King Tut" exhibit at the Putnam Museum & Science Center in Davenport. The 14,800-square-foot exhibition puts visitors in the midst of nearly 1,000 one-of-a-kind, precisely hand-crafted re-creations of the tomb’s artifacts, providing the opportunity to discover the story behind one of the most iconic moments in archaeological history.
The Discovery of King Tut
The King Tut throne and footstool made of wood clad in thin gold plated sheeting and glass inlays is on exhibit at the Putnam Museum in Davenport.
The Discovery of King Tut
Shabtis on display at the King Tut exhibit at the Putnam Museum in Davenport. Shabtis funerary figurines of a person who had been buried according to custom were intended to release the deceased from the obligation to work in the fields of the underworld.
The Discovery of King Tut
Detail of King Tut's throne, the arm rest with lion heads. The throne is made of wood, clad in sheets of gold, inlaid with silver, glass and semiprecious stones is on exhibit at the Putnam Museum in Davenport.
King Tut
"The Discovery of King Tut" opens Saturday at the Putnam Museum, Davenport.
