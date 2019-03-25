The Putnam Museum, at 1717 W. 12th St. in Davenport, is hosting a unique program at 6 p.m. Thursday, including spoken-word performances and dances from local artists, called "Words and Motion."
Among those performing are Rock Island spoken-word artist Aubrey Barnes and Augustana College-based Dat Poetry Lounge, who will "deliver compelling stories to share their insight on race, its impact on them and the world around us," according to a Putnam release.
“Words and Motion will treat visitors to a rich roster of local talent and feature many of our friends in the community,” relationship advancement director Michele Darland said. “From hard-hitting phonetic experiences to exciting dance performances by the likes of Creative Arts Academy Dancers and Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico, this event brings together a wide variety of performers who make the Quad-Cities such a vibrant and unique community.”
Tickets are $5 at the door and are available at putnam.org/WordsAndMotion. A cash bar also will be available.
Proceeds go to the Putnam, currently featuring the limited-run exhibit "RACE: Are We So Different?" — included with regular museum admission and sponsored by the Regional Development Authority and Hubbell-Waterman Foundation.
The scheduled performers include:
• Amari Walker -- YouthHope Apprentice of the M.A.D. Skills outreach program and a TEDx alum.
• Aubrey Barnes -- Spoken-word artist/creative arts instructor from Rock Island.
• Creative Arts Academy dancers -- Performers from Davenport's Dance Academy.
• Dat Poetry Lounge -- Augustana College-born group on a mission to lift up communities with the power of art and words.
• Friends of India Quad Cities / D4Dance Academy -- Choreographed Bollywood-style dance, based in Bettendorf.
• Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico -- Non-profit organization that teaches the Mexican culture through dance.
• Re-Fl3x -- Hip-hop dance movement from the Midwest.
• Sankofa Performing Arts Ensemble -- Group exploring performing arts of the African-American Diaspora, featuring spoken word and song performances.