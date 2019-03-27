The Putnam Museum, at 1717 W. 12th St., is hosting a program at 6 p.m. Thursday that includes spoken-word performances and dances from local artists, called "Words and Motion."
Among those performing are Rock Island spoken-word artist Aubrey Barnes and Augustana College-based Dat Poetry Lounge, to "deliver compelling stories to share their insight on race, its impact on them and the world around us," according to a Putnam release.
“'Words and Motion' will treat visitors to a rich roster of local talent and feature many of our friends in the community,” relationship advancement director Michele Darland said. “From hard-hitting phonetic experiences to exciting dance performances by the likes of Creative Arts Academy Dancers and Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico, this event brings together a wide variety of performers who make the Quad-Cities such a vibrant and unique community.”
Tickets are $5 at the door and are available at putnam.org/WordsAndMotion. A cash bar also will be available.
Proceeds go to the Putnam, currently featuring the limited-run exhibit "RACE: Are We So Different?" — included with regular museum admission and sponsored by the Regional Development Authority and Hubbell-Waterman Foundation.
The scheduled performers include:
• Amari Walker — YouthHope Apprentice of the M.A.D. Skills outreach program and a TEDx alum.
• Aubrey Barnes — Spoken-word artist/creative arts instructor from Rock Island.
• Creative Arts Academy dancers — Performers from Davenport's Dance Academy.
• Dat Poetry Lounge — Augustana College-born group on a mission to lift up communities with the power of art and words.
• Friends of India Quad Cities / D4Dance Academy — Choreographed Bollywood-style dance, based in Bettendorf.
• Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico — Nonprofit organization that teaches the Mexican culture through dance.
• Re-Fl3x — Hip-hop dance movement from the Midwest.
• Sankofa Performing Arts Ensemble — Group exploring performing arts of the African-American diaspora, featuring spoken word and song performances.