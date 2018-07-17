The Pleasant Valley School District plans to borrow $30 million — half of $60 million in projects to accommodate a consistently growing student population.
At its regular meeting on Monday, the board approved borrowing the $30 million in one lump sum.
Mike Clingingsmith, chief financial officer for the district, said the district is looking ahead at a facilities plan that will involve, all told, about $60 million in the coming years.
The district borrowed the first $30 million, he explained, in $10 million increments against the statewide sales tax, or Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) money, which is earmarked for school infrastructure.
“We borrowed against future sales-tax receipts,” Clingingsmith said.
“Pretty much all of this is related to growth in the district,” he added. The certified enrollment for the Pleasant Valley district was 4,745 in 2016. That increased to 4,922 in October 2017. (Those figures count only the students living within district boundaries.)
Here’s how the projects and the financing evolved:
- The district borrowed the first $10 million in December 2015 for projects that include a STEM addition to the high school, as well as additions to Pleasant View Elementary School and Cody Elementary School.
- The district borrowed $10 million in October 2016 mainly for the junior-high classroom addition and kitchen remodel, as well as the high-school addition of classrooms, an auxiliary gym and office space.
- The district borrowed another $10 million in October 2017 for the high-school and junior-high projects.
“Originally we only wanted to borrow money as we went along,” Clingingsmith said. But because interest rates have risen so dramatically, it makes more sense to borrow the second $30 million as one lump sum — and that’s what the board authorized Monday.
That is needed for construction of the new Forest Grove Elementary School, budget for about $17.5 million, completion of the high school at about $4.5 million, a building addition of about $1 million onto the junior high a few years out, and a $1 million expansion of Riverdale Heights Elementary School.
It also will include about $475,000 to finish the junior-high addition, as well as interior and exterior improvements to existing buildings, Clingingsmith said.
About $11.6 million will be borrowed against sales tax and about $18.26 million will be borrowed against Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) receipts, Clingingsmith said.