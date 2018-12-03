Democratic Rep. Michael Halpin of Rock Island has been chosen by Illinois Democratic Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker to join a transition team focused on job creation and expanding economic opportunities, according to a Monday news release.
“As state representative, I’ve worked to encourage economic development in a way that supports the unique goals of business owners, labor unions, local governments and working families in the Quad-Cities region,” Halpin said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing these conversations with stakeholders from across the state, so that together we can lift up the middle class while enacting policies that help businesses grow.”
Pritzker, who handily beat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner last month, has announced dozens of appointees to head various transition teams over the past few weeks. One of his chief campaign promises has been to address many of the “kitchen table issues” that Illinois residents are concerned with, often pointing to his central issue to change the way income taxes are collected in the state. Pritzker takes office Jan. 14.
Halpin is one of 36 people on the transition team. Also appointed were Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council President Omar Duque, Director of Research Park at the University of Illinois Laura Frerichs, Illinois Medical District CEO and Executive Director Dr. Suzet McKinney and Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter.