Q-C COVID-19 vaccinations top 60K, positivity rate remains high across the area

Reporting new cases from Friday through Monday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 71 new cases, while Scott County reported 132 new cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Rock Island County has confirmed 13,814 total COVID-19 cases and linked 310 deaths to the virus. Scott County's total number of cases is now 20,077 and 234 deaths are tied to COVID-19.

Testing expansion in Moline

Community Health Care CEO Tom Bowman was joined by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos for Monday's opening of a COVID-19 testing center at the Moline clinic.

In May 2020, CHC applied for and received grant funds under the U.S. Department of Health Human Services' Expanding Capacity for Coronavirus Testing (ECT) program. The funds paved the way for a new testing center for COVID-19 and other contagious diseases in a safe environment.

The total cost of the renovation project exceeded $400,000. Some of the renovation highlights include: the addition of a separate entrance for the sick wing, a dedicated patient waiting area, and new exam rooms that will serve as airborne infection isolation rooms. The space also has its own HVAC system and is equipped with iWave air purification devices that will reduce harmful pathogens.