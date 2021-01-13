Q-C health officials report four COVID-19-linked deaths, vaccination efforts continue at nursing homes

One day after Quad-Cities health officials reported no COVID-19-related deaths, Wednesday brought the news of four more deaths in the metro area.
The health departments in Rock Island and Scott counties each reported two deaths. All told, the deaths of 439 Q-C residents have been tied to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic — 281 in Rock Island County and 158 in Scott County.
The latest victims of the virus in Rock Island were a man in his 80s who died at home and a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.
The effort to protect older residents continued Wednesday as the Rock Island County Health Department distributed vaccine doses at the Hope Creek assisted-living facility in East Moline.
Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill said upwards of 250 residents and staff could be vaccinated during Wednesday's event. She said Hope Creek was one of two long-term care facilities in the county that decided to not receive vaccinations through the federal program that pairs a retail pharmacy with the facility.
The vaccinations at Hope Creek came one day after the Rock Island County Health Department held a mass drive-through vaccination with the help of the Greater Quad-Cities Auto Auction in Milan. Hill adjusted the number of vaccinations administered Tuesday, estimating 300 people received the first dose after initially estimating closer to 500.
"It was a long day in the cold and, honestly, it was our first run at a semi-outdoor clinic with COVID vaccines," Hill said. "I simply overestimated the number of people who went through.
"But we will continue the Tuesday clinics and we will get better at it."
Hill also explained that some individuals considered to fall in the Phase 1B vaccination schedule were vaccinated Tuesday. The event was originally slated for health care workers in Phase 1A.
"We had punctured vaccine vials ready to go and our mandate from the state is to not waste a single drop of this vaccine," Hill explained. "So we followed the protocol — which is to find potential recipients who are as close to the vaccination site as possible."
Hill said her staff first reached out to the employees at a number of doctor's offices in Milan, then contacted the office of Rock Island State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, as well as the staff at Arrowhead Ranch youth facility.
"We are simply trying to do our best to vaccinate as many people as possible in Rock Island County," Hill said.
Earlier this week Illinois health officials made it clear vaccinations for people in phase 1B will be conducted at the same time as the rest of phase 1A is finished.
Rock Island County health officials reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 11,465 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department updated the counties' seven-day COVID-19 numbers.
Henry County has recorded 3,923 cases since the start of the pandemic and reported 232 active cases Wednesday. A total of 44 deaths are linked to the virus.
Stark County has reported 490 COVID-19 cases since March 2020, and listed 34 active cases. A total of 19 deaths in the county are linked to the virus.
Illinois health officials reported 5,862 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 1,046,030 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 17,840 deaths are tied to the virus.
Scott County health officials reported 104 new cases Wednesday, increasing the total to 15,120 since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa health officials confirmed 1,905 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday as the state's total since the start of the pandemic topped 300,000. Along with the 300,293 COVID-19 cases reported, the state has tied 4,232 deaths to the virus.