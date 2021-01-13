Q-C health officials report four COVID-19-linked deaths, vaccination efforts continue at nursing homes

"It was a long day in the cold and, honestly, it was our first run at a semi-outdoor clinic with COVID vaccines," Hill said. "I simply overestimated the number of people who went through.

"But we will continue the Tuesday clinics and we will get better at it."

Hill also explained that some individuals considered to fall in the Phase 1B vaccination schedule were vaccinated Tuesday. The event was originally slated for health care workers in Phase 1A.

"We had punctured vaccine vials ready to go and our mandate from the state is to not waste a single drop of this vaccine," Hill explained. "So we followed the protocol — which is to find potential recipients who are as close to the vaccination site as possible."

Hill said her staff first reached out to the employees at a number of doctor's offices in Milan, then contacted the office of Rock Island State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, as well as the staff at Arrowhead Ranch youth facility.

"We are simply trying to do our best to vaccinate as many people as possible in Rock Island County," Hill said.

Earlier this week Illinois health officials made it clear vaccinations for people in phase 1B will be conducted at the same time as the rest of phase 1A is finished.