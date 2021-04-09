 Skip to main content
Q-C hospitalization rates remain high, test-positivity rate falls at Genesis and Trinity
COVID-19 IN THE QUAD-CITIES

Q-C hospitalization rates remain high, test-positivity rate falls at Genesis and Trinity

COVID-19 deaths are what communicable disease experts and public health officials call a "lagging indicator."

A term borrowed from the world of economics, COVID-19 deaths were described as "lagging" because they are behind statistics like the positivity rate and hospitalizations, typically by three weeks to a month. So deaths from the virus are seen as a reflection of past infections and hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations are perhaps best described as the COVID-19 middle man. As new infections rise and the positivity rate goes up, more people will end up hospitalized. On the back end, higher hospitalizations rates will lead to deaths.

While hospitalizations and the positivity rates at Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity spiked Wednesday, some of the numbers have fallen. But public health and local hospital officials stressed the shifting hospitalizations numbers are still too high — in many cases double the number of hospitalizations seen in the middle of March.

On Friday, Genesis reported 37 patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19. If there was any positive news, the system's seven-day positivity rate fell to 8.48%. Trinity reported 28 COVID-19 patients and a seven-day positivity rate of 16.43%.

Rock Island County reported 20 residents hospitalized in the county.

On Thursday, Genesis reported 36 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 and a seven-day positivity rate of 8.55%. Trinity reported 29 COVID-19 patients and a seven-day positivity rate of 16.35%.

Rock Island County health officials reported 22 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations hit a high not seen in months on Wednesday, as Genesis reported 42 patients admitted with severe symptoms of COVID-19 — an increase of seven patients from Tuesday's total. The hospital system's seven-day positivity rate dipped to 9.90% Wednesday. Trinity reported 30 COVID-19 patients Wednesday. The seven-day positivity rate at Trinity was 17.61%.

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 13,743. The number of deaths from this virus remained at 310.

“More Quad-Citians are getting vaccinated every day, but until almost everyone 16 and older has immunity, we all must continue taking precautions so we and others don’t become sick,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department. “Please continue to wear masks, keep physical and social distance, practice good hand hygiene and get vaccinated as soon as you can.

“We know more-contagious virus variants are circulating in our community, and we are seeing more people become infected,” Hill said. “Many vaccination appointments remain for next week at the Camden Centre in Milan. Our pharmacy partners also show appointment availability.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 68 new cases in Scott County Friday, raising the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 19,945. A total of 234 in the county are linked to the virus.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks Monday about his hope that Illinois could overcome another surge in COVID-19 cases with its increased number of vaccinations.

Vaccination news

• Scott County Health Department Communicable Disease Consultant Brooke Barnes said all 300 slots for Saturday's Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic are filled. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the former Sears store inside NorthPark Mall.

• The Illinois Department of Public Health, Western Illinois University, the McDonough County Health Department and the Illinois National Guard will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for WIU students and Spoon River College students only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 15 at the WIU Student Recreation Center on the WIU-Macomb campus.

WIU and SRC students must register at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/7vbvl-9/.

WIU students at the WIU-Quad Cities campus can visit the Rock Island Health Department's website at https://richd.org/ to view and register for one of several vaccine clinics hosted at the Camden Centre in Milan or other local clinics sponsored in the Quad-Cities.

If transportation is needed, MetroLINK provides free shuttle transportation every Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Once a vaccine appointment is set, participants can schedule a ride in advance by calling Metro's Customer Call Center at (309) 788-3360 or by visiting the "OnDemand" section at the bottom of your TransLoc app and swiping to "Camden Centre Vaccinations." For more information, visit the Destination Vaccination site on the MetroLINK website.

Troubling numbers in Stark County

The Stark & Henry County Health Department alerted Stark County residents that as of Friday, the county's COVID-19 Risk Metrics have moved to orange. Orange status indicates there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.

Stark County COVID-19 cases are on the rise. As of April 8, the county totaled 581 cases — an increase of 26 cases in seven days.

In addition, per the county-level risk metrics provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health Stark County's, new cases are above the 50-or-more new cases per 100,000 people and as of Friday the county's ratio is 221 new cases per 100,000.

Even more troubling, Stark County’s positivity rate was 12.4% Friday and its latest seven-day test positivity rate is 22.2%.

“It is important our area understand how easily COVID-19 is actively spreading," said Duane Stevens, Henry & Stark County Public Health Administrator. "Stark County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected. This is happening all over the county, not one particular area or town.”

