Q-C hospitalization rates remain high, test-positivity rate falls at Genesis and Trinity

If transportation is needed, MetroLINK provides free shuttle transportation every Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Once a vaccine appointment is set, participants can schedule a ride in advance by calling Metro's Customer Call Center at (309) 788-3360 or by visiting the "OnDemand" section at the bottom of your TransLoc app and swiping to "Camden Centre Vaccinations." For more information, visit the Destination Vaccination site on the MetroLINK website.

Troubling numbers in Stark County

The Stark & Henry County Health Department alerted Stark County residents that as of Friday, the county's COVID-19 Risk Metrics have moved to orange. Orange status indicates there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.

Stark County COVID-19 cases are on the rise. As of April 8, the county totaled 581 cases — an increase of 26 cases in seven days.

In addition, per the county-level risk metrics provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health Stark County's, new cases are above the 50-or-more new cases per 100,000 people and as of Friday the county's ratio is 221 new cases per 100,000.

Even more troubling, Stark County’s positivity rate was 12.4% Friday and its latest seven-day test positivity rate is 22.2%.

“It is important our area understand how easily COVID-19 is actively spreading," said Duane Stevens, Henry & Stark County Public Health Administrator. "Stark County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected. This is happening all over the county, not one particular area or town.”

