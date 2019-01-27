DAVENPORT — Human trafficking is a growing reality in the Quad-Cities, and two area nonprofits are attacking the problem.
Attacking Trafficking, a local group dedicated to ending human trafficking, held a prayer service Sunday on the issue (its fifth year for such a service) at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, in honor of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
“One of the things we hear most often when we go and speak in the community is that people don't believe human trafficking exists here in the Quad-Cities,” Ann Mohr, president of the 10-year-old organization, said. It does and must be addressed, she noted.
Attacking Trafficking is comprised of local faith groups, including members of the Diocese of Davenport and Episcopal Diocese of Iowa, united in their fight against all forms of human trafficking and to offer help and healing for survivors. It provides education and raises awareness on behalf of victims of human trafficking. Unlike Braking Traffik — another Q-C nonprofit with a similar goal — it doesn't provide direct services to victims, but it's recently partnered with that organization, Mohr said.
Pauline G., a survivor advocate for Family Resources and Braking Traffik (who doesn't give out her last name), spoke to the small group at St. Alban's. She's worked for them since last fall and has worked with domestic-violence survivors for 15 years.
In 2018, Braking Traffik served 80 area survivors of trafficking, she said. “That has been increasing year after year, as there's more education and awareness that's going on.”
Trafficking is “the use of force, fraud or coercion to get another person to provide labor or commercial sex,” according to Sunday's service program. Such cases have been reported in industries including restaurants, construction, cleaning services and factories.
Traffickers exploit “already vulnerable people — women and children, migrant workers, indigenous and displaced people, and those living in extreme poverty,” the program said.
Pauline gave an example of a girl she works with who attended an Illinois Q-C high school, started being trafficked when she was a sophomore and became addicted to drugs. Each Friday, she was taken to Chicago, where she met with men, forced into prostitution. After she turned 18, her parents viewed her as a problem child and refused to take care of her, and she became homeless.
The trafficker threatened to expose her to her parents, and she had a little sister she was worried about, Pauline said.
“We do have a higher prevalence of trafficking,” Pauline said of the Quad-Cities, compared to previous years, noting she works with victims of labor and sex trafficking. She does one-on-one counseling and advocacy services. “Whatever a survivor needs, we're able to do, and work towards linking them to another agency that may be able to help.”
They also do education, including an “Any Kid, Anywhere” program in local middle and high schools, and a hotel/motel project, where they train staff on what to look for in possible sex trafficking.
“If a place is selling drugs, they're probably selling humans as well,” Pauline said.
“It's my understanding that 80 percent of sex trafficking happens in hotels and motels,” Mohr said. “We need to address that. It's my perception that there's an acceptance that often people don't realize prostitution, that it's not a victimless crime. The people who are being prostituted do have stories behind them; they're not there by choice.”
“We're in the beginning discussion phases of the hotel/motel project,” she said of Attacking Trafficking aiding that effort.
Pauline said there's not a typical victim of trafficking, though the average age is 12 to 14, but there have been cases in someone's 80s. “It cuts across all socio-economic guidelines,” she said.
There's also not a typical person who engages in trafficking, she said. “Technology is huge. When people think of trafficking, they often think of picking someone off the street. That does not have to be, to be considered trafficking. A big tool is social media, the use of cell phones, that constant, instant connection.”
Victims know if they don't answer that phone, there will be consequences, Pauline said.
Warning signs of possible victims include someone who seems really tired, working long hours for little to no pay, if they don't have access to their documentation, or a student who comes to school Mondays very tired or dropping off in attendance. Immigrants are especially vulnerable to being trafficked, for fear of being deported, she said.
“Oftentimes, their documentation may be taken away,” Pauline said.
Mohr handed out cards with other warning signs to look for — including evidence of being controlled; inability to move or leave a job; bruises of other signs of physical abuse; fear or depression; not speaking on their own behalf, or no passport or other signs of ID or documentation.
Family Resources has a labor-trafficking advocate as well, Pauline said. They have a Q-C shelter for anyone who's a survivor of a violent crime.
Previously an independent organization, Braking Traffik merged with Family Resources in 2016. Braking Traffik is dedicated to eradicating sex trafficking in the area. Between education, legislative advocacy and community partnerships, they provide guidance to organizations that identify, respond to and care for victims.
Pauline said the merger offered benefits including access to all Family Resources programs, such as addressing domestic violence and sexual assault.
Attacking Trafficking is more an advocacy and public awareness group, representing many faiths, board treasurer Jane Campagna said.
“All of us want to do something to help our fellow human beings, and we felt that trafficking was something abhorrent and we'd love to get rid of,” she said. “One of the things legislation is looking at is harsher penalties for perpetrators.”
One of many myths is that trafficking is only a problem in developing countries and that criminals target victims they don't know. Many survivors have been trafficked by romantic partners, and family members, the program said.
“Many young people don't feel loved and you look for love wherever you can find it,” Campagna said. “Maybe you're angry at your parents and you lash out.”