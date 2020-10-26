Q-C sees 105 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday

There were no COVID-19 deaths reported Monday in Scott or Rock Island counties.
But the break from grim pandemic news was braced by the bookends of infection and hospitalization, as the Quad-Cities recorded 105 new infections and hospital beds devoted to patients with COVID-19 symptoms continued to climb across Illinois and Iowa.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Monday, pushing the total of known infections since the start of the pandemic to 4,197.
There are 29 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Rock Island County. The number of deaths linked to virus stands at 100.
Health officials in Illinois reported 4,729 new cases Monday as the state's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic climbed to 378,985. So far, 9,522 deaths in Illinois have been linked to COVID-19-related causes.
Health care workers in hospital throughout Illinois are witnessing a sharp increase in beds and ventilators needed for COVID-19 patients.
As of Sunday night, there were 2,638 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 589 in intensive care unit beds and 238 on ventilators – all highs not seen since early to mid-June.
A Capitol News Illinois analysis showed the weekly average hospital bed usage from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25 increased by 495 to 2,488, or roughly 25%, from the previous week. ICU bed usage increased by 118 to 534 on average, an increase of 28% from the previous week. Average daily ventilator use increased by 51 from the week prior to 210, a jump of 32%.
On the other side of the Mississippi, Scott County health officials confirmed 40 new COVID-19 infections. Since the start of the pandemic, 4,551 cases have been confirmed.
The county's death toll remained at 38, but hospitalization numbers for Region 5 — which includes Scott County and 13 other counties — are increasing.
Region 5 has 126 COVID-19 patients, an increase of six since Sunday. A total of 44 patients are in the ICU, an increase of six in the last 24 hours. A total of 13 COVID-19 patients were admitted Monday to Region 5 hospitals, one day after 23 people were admitted to hospitals in the region.
Across Region 5 there are 456 beds available and 23% are in use. There are 67 ICU beds, which means 66% of those beds are in use.
According to the Iowa officials, there are 14 patients in Region 5 on ventilators and there are 213 ventilators available.
Iowa health officials confirmed 816 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the state's total since the start of the pandemic to 116,659. A total of 1,646 have been linked to the virus.
Officials also reported 561 Iowans were in the hospital, a new record high. Of those patients, 73 were admitted since Sunday.
A total of 129 patients across Iowa were in an intensive care unit as of Saturday.
