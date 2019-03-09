DAVENPORT — The clock strikes half past 6, and Becky Fonseca knows it's the start of a 12-hour shift of unpredictability. What is certain is that Fonseca will be greeting and admitting people in pain from one end of the spectrum to the other.
“There are a lot of animated people coming in during third shift,” she says of her work period, which ends at 6:30 a.m. She does three of those a week, and then every other weekend.
In this case, it’s a mother and child coming in. It appears from an outsider’s glance that their problem is not something life-threatening or in need of immediate care, and they are directed to chairs in the waiting room and told a nurse or nurses will come get them.
“The first thing you do is go by the ‘red rule,’” Fonseca, of Davenport, says of her emergency-room admittance job. “You get their name, birthday, and verify the Social (Security number) if you can.”
After that, the level of pain determines which patients get to see a doctor first. It’s the admittance person’s duty to utter those words most patients really don’t want to hear: "You haven’t been forgotten; we will get to you as soon as we can.”
Fonseca is in her sixth year of this third-shift hospital job. Like other shifts, it comes with pluses and minuses.
“It is hard,” she says. “People don’t realize that it ages you; it shortens your life span. You lose sleep, and it can be more stressful.”
That said, there is a pay bump for working third shift. She gets extra days off for working the three 12s, and Fonseca takes advantage of those to help watch her six grandchildren or pick them up from school.
“I am able to help with the kids, and a lot of people can’t do that,” Fonseca says.
“A big downside, though, is that you just can’t get enough sleep,” she adds. “I usually wake up about 12:30 or 1 o’clock.”
Plus, on those days off, it is difficult to go to bed early in the morning and wake up early in the afternoon.
“Doctors say that you should keep a routine,” Fonseca says. “For one, it is hard to be quiet when someone else is sleeping (in the middle of the night). And I need a movie to help me get tired, so I don’t force myself to sleep."
She even has a go-to movie for that — “Guardians of the Galaxy II,” she notes.
This ER admittance job follows a tenure of 19 years for Fonseca at US Bank. Before that, she worked temporary jobs at MidAmerican Energy and the Rock Island Arsenal.
“All of those others were first shift, though,” Fonseca says.
Third shift, she says, “can be lonely, especially if we are short-staffed.” However, it does stay busy overnight.
“Mondays are usually the most hectic,” and on those days, there can be up to 40 patients on the board, Fonseca says.
Is there ever a night when no patients come to the ER?
“That’s about as rare as me getting eight hours of sleep,” Fonseca chuckles. “It does happen … on days that I’m off.
“There are golden rules,” Fonseca says. “You can never say the ‘B’ word” —which is “busy” — “and you also can’t eat Chinese food. We have our superstitions. Another is the full moon.”
And if anyone ever brought in Chinese food on a night with a full moon AND mentioned the “B” word, that person might be the next to be admitted.