PORT BYRON — Irwin Schultz credits his boss for his skills as a chef and night cook.
Eight years ago Schultz was hired by Diane DeVoss, the owner of Jimmie Lee's in Port Byron.
"I was a good line cook before I came here, but Diane made me a great line cook,” Schultz said.
Born in Silvis, Schultz said he was 6 months old when his family moved to California. Returning to Illinois, he got his first job at 16 at the former Ray's Place in Hennepin.
"It was there that I fell in love with cooking," Schultz said.
After graduating from Rock Island High School in 2001, Schultz worked as a line cook at the Red Door in LaSalle and The Lodge, grilling as many as 30 steaks at once. It was there that he met his girlfriend, Melissa.
"We wanted to move to a small town," he said. "Now, we both work at Jimmie Lee’s.
"Everything here is homemade from scratch," he said. "There is a wide variety."
Schultz said he has always had a passion for presentation.
"We use Diane’s recipes; she is very precise and hands-on," he said. "She has taught me a lot about cooking. This job allows me to present a variety of items."
Schultz said his day usually begins about three in the afternoon when he begins prep work. He could be boiling potatoes, making coleslaw, toasting enchilada shells or preparing barbecue sauce or a chicken potpie base.
He changes his pace, filling early orders as they come in. If there is down time, he said, there's always cleaning.
Shultz said he likes to come "out front" and mingle with customers when the opportunity arises.
"Good people come here; I love to keep them happy," he said. "We have great customers. That makes my life easier."
Shultz is adept at operating the restaurant's Alto Shaam smoker oven, commercial broaster and grill. He's also a one-man operation, unless Jimmie Lee’s is really busy.
"We are a team here," he said. "Sometimes Diane and I are both on the grill and everybody chips in to do sides.
"My favorite thing to cook is steak," Shultz said. "Our whiskey sirloin is so good it can melt in your mouth. I am also proud of our chicken potpie we serve in a bread bowl and our pork tenderloin sandwiches."
Laurie Mohr has worked at Jimmie Lee’s off-an-on for the past 19 years. She said the dinner crowd averages 25 to 50 local customers.
"The weekends are busier," she said. "Many drive in from out of town."
The regular menu includes entrees of smoked riblets and baby back ribs, broasted chicken, pork chops, ribeye and sirloin steaks, tilapia and butterflied shrimp. Schultz also prepares a Mexican menu that includes tacos and taco salads, enchiladas and nachos, as well as a sandwich menu of hot ham and cheese, hamburgers, tenderloins, pork chops and chicken breasts.
The restaurant offers a salad bar along with appetizers such as cheese balls, breaded mushrooms, mozzarella sticks, onion rings and chicken fingers.
Shultz said his job is to cook the items in any combination in a timely fashion.
During a recent shift, he cooked for Port Byron Trustee Gerry Meade and his wife, Sandy, who said the restaurant's salad bar is part of the draw. Schultz prepared pork and mashed potatoes and enchiladas for the couple.
Nearby, the Michael Saddoris family was having a quick meal of pork tenderloins between family activities.
"The service is fast, and I have never had a bad meal here," Saddoris said.