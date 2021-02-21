Who's hiring: Instacart needs personal grocery shoppers

Demand for personal shopping services has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and with it, the need for personal grocery shoppers.
Instacart is seeking personal shoppers to meet the growing demand of its grocery shopping and delivery services.
Shoppers are independent contractors and wages depend on how many orders a shopper fills and delivers and tips received. Hourly pay can range between $8 to $16 an hour, according to ad listings.
As a shopper for Instacart you are your own boss, set your own hours and work at your own pace.
Instacart Spokeswoman Erica Kolari said the company announced plans in March 2020 to hire 300,000 new shoppers across the country.
"We quickly met that goal in a matter of weeks, growing our shopper community to more than 500,000 people," Kolari said. "Hundreds of thousands of individuals chose to shop with Instacart as a way to earn an immediate, flexible income during this time. Our shopper community is constantly growing as we continue to provide an essential service for millions of families across North America."
Instacart shoppers must be 18 years of age, have a valid drivers license, be eligible to work in the United States, pass a background check and have an Android smartphone or iPhone that's compatible with the Instacart App.
Kolari said the background check process includes reviewing an applicant's criminal, motor vehicle and financial records.
"Once a prospective shopper clears the background check, they can begin receiving offers and shopping through the platform," she said. "As independent contractors, full-service shoppers have the flexibility to work as little or as often as they want. This means that total earnings potential depends on the individual. Shoppers get paid per batch that they complete."
Instacart provides estimates for shopper earnings on every order as well as total earnings for the week. The amount shoppers earn per batch of orders depends on the number of items, type of items, driving distance, and effort involved in shopping and delivering. Shopper earnings may vary depending on how many batches they choose to shop.
Kolari said most people shop fewer than 10 hours per week on the platform. Shoppers keep 100% of customer tips, and also get opportunities to earn additional income through promotions run by Instacart.
To apply, go to Instacart.com.