Who's hiring: Instacart needs personal grocery shoppers

Demand for personal shopping services has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and with it, the need for personal grocery shoppers.

Instacart is seeking personal shoppers to meet the growing demand of its grocery shopping and delivery services.

Shoppers are independent contractors and wages depend on how many orders a shopper fills and delivers and tips received. Hourly pay can range between $8 to $16 an hour, according to ad listings.

As a shopper for Instacart you are your own boss, set your own hours and work at your own pace.

Instacart Spokeswoman Erica Kolari said the company announced plans in March 2020 to hire 300,000 new shoppers across the country.

"We quickly met that goal in a matter of weeks, growing our shopper community to more than 500,000 people," Kolari said. "Hundreds of thousands of individuals chose to shop with Instacart as a way to earn an immediate, flexible income during this time. Our shopper community is constantly growing as we continue to provide an essential service for millions of families across North America."