Who's hiring: Picking up the economic pieces

The economic losers in the coronavirus pandemic are well-known.

Restaurants, bars and hotels, for example, have suffered devastating losses.

The economic winners in the pandemic are just as obvious, but they get less attention. Their wheels aren't squeaking.

Negative impacts in some business sectors translate into gains in others.

As restaurants have struggled, grocery-store business has exploded. As nursing homes have been stricken with outbreaks of COVID-19, in-home health-care services are in greater demand.

Finding the workforce to coincide with the demand is the ongoing struggle. The regional Hy-Vee food store chain, for example, is looking to hire 11,000 more workers.

A recent survey of 4,000 managers about their 2021 hiring plans, conducted by the global human-resources consulting firm, Robert Half, suggests good news, overall.

Just over half of the companies surveyed — 51 percent — plan to expand their teams this year. But not-so-good news follows the potential uptick: 92% of chief financial officers said it is difficult to find skilled candidates, and 49% said it’s very challenging, according to the Half survey.