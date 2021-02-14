Who's hiring: Trillium Construction is filing temporary millwright jobs

Trillium Construction seeks up to three people for the position of industrial maintenance mechanic or millwright.
The pay is between $20 and $24 per hour. This is a temporary position that could lead to a permanent hire. Trillium is a staffing agency, so the place of employment is held confidential by contract.
The temporary position is in Davenport, but a permanent position may involve travel or relocation.
Trillium offers benefits including medical, dental, and vision coverage, as well as paid time off, project manager Bridgette Brown said. There is also a 401k retirement plan available after someone has worked with Trillium for at least a year.
The job duties include maintaining, fixing, and performing regular safety inspections of construction equipment, and reporting any safety hazards to supervisors.
Employees are also expected to keep work areas clean and orderly and fulfill other assigned duties as assigned by supervisor.
There are two shifts options available: 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., or 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. The job requires 50 plus hours a week, with overtime after 8 hours a shift. There will also be weekend shifts.
Applicants should have at least one year of recent maintenance experience and reliable transportation, according to the listing. Applicants should also be able to to pass pre-employment screenings.
Rigging experience and other mechanically inclined experience is a plus, Brown added.
To apply for the job, visit Trillium's website.
Trillium is a staffing service for construction clients, project manager Bridgette Brown said. The company hires workers for long- and short-term jobs on behalf of their clients, and then helps those workers connect with new clients when a job ends.
The number of workers needed is constantly changing as the needs of Trillium's clients change, Brown said, so interested applicants should continue to check the website for opportunities.
Trillium has other job opportunities available for skilled workers, including positions for truck drivers, sales representatives, and transportation design engineers.