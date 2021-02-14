Who's hiring: Trillium Construction is filing temporary millwright jobs

Trillium Construction seeks up to three people for the position of industrial maintenance mechanic or millwright.

The pay is between $20 and $24 per hour. This is a temporary position that could lead to a permanent hire. Trillium is a staffing agency, so the place of employment is held confidential by contract.

The temporary position is in Davenport, but a permanent position may involve travel or relocation.

Trillium offers benefits including medical, dental, and vision coverage, as well as paid time off, project manager Bridgette Brown said. There is also a 401k retirement plan available after someone has worked with Trillium for at least a year.

The job duties include maintaining, fixing, and performing regular safety inspections of construction equipment, and reporting any safety hazards to supervisors.

Employees are also expected to keep work areas clean and orderly and fulfill other assigned duties as assigned by supervisor.

