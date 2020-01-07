You are the owner of this article.
Quad-Citians invited to wear kippot on Jan. 31 to show unity

One Human Family QCA  invites the public to join its "We Are US!" campaign designed to help people stand up to bigotry and hate.

Kippah Day encourages the public to wear a kippah (brimless caps also known as a yarmulke) on Friday, Jan. 31, to show unity with people of the Jewish faith.

A brief Harmony Hand-Out event will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, when free kippot (the plural of kippah) will be distributed at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport.

Additionally, the public is welcome to the Shabbat Service at Temple Emanuel at 6:30 p.m. on Kippah Day, Jan. 31, at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.

“This is in response not only to the many recent acts of terrorism committed against the Jewish community around the country, but also to the fact that my Jewish friend is afraid to wear a kippah for fear of being the target of a hate crime,” said organizer the Rev. Rich Hendricks of One Human Family QCA and pastor of Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, in a news release.

“When he posted this on Facebook, it really made think, ‘What if I had to be afraid to wear a cross?’ We must stand together against hate and bigotry in all of its forms," Hendricks said. 

Kippah Day is the first in a series of events planned by One Human Family QCA as part of the“We are US!” campaign. The first wave of the campaign is focused on religious freedom. Several events are planned to celebrate religious diversity in the Quad-Cities.

The second wave will focus on racial discrimination and the third wave on sexual equality.

072719-qct-lv-quadcitizen-001

The Rev. Rich Hendricks, of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, in his office, Monday at the church in Davenport. He has been nominated for Quad-Citizen of the Year.

 John Schultz
