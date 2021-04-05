Quad-Cities COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise, virus claims one in Rock Island

A look back shows on Feb. 24 Genesis reported 21 COVID-19 patients and Rock Island County officials reported 19.

By March 3, there was much hope. The Rock Island County Health Department and the Scott County Heath reported a combined eight new COVID-19 cases. The same day, Rock Island County health officials reported 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations and Genesis reported 13.

Twenty days later, on March 23, the numbers were even more encouraging. Genesis reported just six COVID-19 hospitalizations and Rock Island County reported 13.

By March 26 hospitalization numbers were on the rise again. Genesis reported 19 COVID-19 patients, while Rock Island County reported 15.

Since Thursday of last week, the COVID-19 patient count has gone from 24 to 26 to 32, while Rock Island County has increased from 19 to 24 in the same span.

COVID-19 death and new cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 death of a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized. Her death brings the total to 308 since the start of the pandemic.