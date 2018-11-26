With school being cancelled nine-year-old Hannah Howlett was the first to enjoy the new snow on the sledding hill at Duck Creek Park in Davenport Monday. An average of 11 to 12-inches of snow fell across the Quad-Cities Sunday.
The Quad-Cities continues to dig itself out from the biggest snow ever for the month of November.
National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Ervin said the snow measured 13.8 inches at Quad-City International Airport, Moline, and 11.9 inches at the Davenport airport.
The Quad-Cities, he said, had anywhere from 10 inches to about 13½ inches.
“This puts us at the snowiest November on record,” he said.
The heavy, wet snow has been hard to move, he said. “With blizzard conditions, especially in open areas, we still have roads that are impassable because of extensive drifting of snow.”
Wind guests of 30 to 40 mph were expected Monday night.
“We’re going to be cold for a few days here,” Ervin said.
Temperatures will plummet, with a low of about 7 expected Tuesday “and even colder than that out in the country.”
Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 20s. Temperatures will rise in the middle 30s Thursday and Friday, he said, and in the middle to upper 30s Thursday and Friday.
Next weekend could bring more rain or snow, he said.
Public schools canceled classes throughout the Quad-Cities while public works crews tackled a snow that had an underlying sheet of ice.
A few Quad-Citians fell and over-exerted themselves while they tried to clear the snow. Craig Cooper, senior communications specialist, Genesis Health System, said Monday was busy at Medical Center, East Rusholme Street and at Silvis.
At East Rusholme Street, four people with chest pains from shoveling were treated. At least one patient had a heart attack, he said, and several patients suffered broken bones and dislocations from falls on the ice.
At Silvis, one patient with chest pain was treated, and another had a hand injury related to snowmobile use. Several other patients were injured in falls, he said.
Brian Boesen, spokesman for UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island, said there were fewer than 10 weather-related injuries treated at the Emergency Department of the four UnityPoint campuses.
The snow was a challenge throughout the Quad-Cities:
Davenport
Davenport police said only a few minor fender-benders occurred Monday morning. Billy Dittmer, at Dittmer’s Service Inc., Davenport, said employees have been repairing and replacing a lot of flat tires because of the weather.
Nicole Gleason, public works director for the City of Davenport, said plowing was a challenge because of frequent white-out conditions.
“Crews were mainly able to keep the main, emergency routes open for passage,” she said Monday morning. “We have nearly 50 pieces of equipment on the road currently, primary crew plus additional small plows.”
Because of the volume of snow, “It is requiring several passes to clear many areas. The primary crew of 66 (33 per shift) will be plowing continuously on 12 hour shifts until the residential roads have been cleared.”
The blowing snow caused icing in some locations, so drivers should continue to use caution, she said. “The salt will help, but with falling temperatures and wind, ice can form quickly.”
The best thing residents can do is park off-street when possible, which makes snow clearing more effective, she said.
Clearing the heavy wet snow will be challenging for a few days. There will be melting during the day and refreezing overnight, so motorists should continue to use caution.
According to the City of Davenport, solid waste collection for Monday was canceled, so solid waste collection will run one day late this week. Friday’s collection will be on Saturday.
There will be no yard waste collection this week; yard wastes will be collected without a sticker Monday, Dec. 3-Friday, Dec. 7. Or it can be dropped off at the Compost Facility without a fee through Dec. 7. Winter hours go into effect Saturday, Dec. 1. For more information, go to www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost.
A second snow emergency specific to the Downtown and Hilltop areas will go into effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday to allow for snow removal and hauling from the area. It will be through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Brian Schmidt, public works director, said residential streets had been plowed Monday afternoon and crews were pushing snow back into the curb. “The worst was blowing conditions,” he said. Streets that had been plowed to the pavement drifted shut again because of the wind.
Trash will be collected on the usual schedule.
East Moline
A snow emergency remains in effect for the City of East Moline until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicles must be moved from designated snow routes. Trash collection will be one day late.
Moline
Rodd Schick, municipal services general manager put it succinctly: “It was brutal,” he said. “This is one of the worst snow events anyone here has experienced.” Crews were clearing residential areas Monday afternoon. On behalf of crews across the Quad-City area, he asked residents to be patient. “We’re trying not to fill up driveways. But the snow has to go somewhere,” he said.
Trash will be collected on the usual schedule.
Rock Island
Larry Cook, public works director, said crews were moving into residential neighborhoods Monday afternoon. “We couldn’t put down the liquid calcium (“brine”) because of the rain ahead of the snow,” he said.
Trash will be collected on the usual schedule.
Statewide
In the meantime, Iowa State Patrol continued to assist motorists throughout the state. Iowa State Trooper Dan Loussaert said most side roads were partially to completely snow-packed Monday afternoon.
