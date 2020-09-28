Quad-Cities exceeds 6,000 COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island Health Department also will offer walk-in flu vaccination clinics inside the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. The clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10. Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced.

“This year is it vitally important for everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine because COVID-19 and serious cases of influenza use the same health care resources: intensive care beds, ventilators and staff,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “COVID-19 and influenza are different viruses. You could get both. However, a flu shot greatly reduces the probability that you will get the flu. Please get the flu vaccination to help preserve health care resources and take care of our community’s health.”

At all RICHD flu shot clinics, there is no out-of-pocket expense to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted.

The Rock Island Health Department asks patients bring all insurance cards to the drive-through and walk-in clinics. For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $55 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. For more information, please call the health department at 309-794-7080.

