Quad-Cities exceeds 6,000 COVID-19 cases

After a weekend that saw Scott County pass the 3,000 mark in COVID-19 infections, both sides of the Quad-Cities reported increases in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
Scott County reported 25 new infections Monday, raising the confirmed COVID-19 case county to 3,036. The county's death toll remained at 28.
Iowa cases continued to rise, as health officials announced 761 new infections. There have been 86,990 confirmed infections throughout the state, while 1,320 deaths have been linked to COVID-19-related causes.
Rock Island County health officials reported 28 new infections, putting the county's total at 3,092. The county's death count remained at 83.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department today reported 667 confirmed cases COVID-19 in Henry County and 56 confirmed cases in Stark County since the start of the pandemic.
Illinois health officials reported 1,709 new cases, raising the total to 289,639. A total of 8,614 deaths in the state have been linked to COVID-19-related causes.
Local health departments continue to stress the need for flu shots as fall and winter approaches.
The Rock Island County Health Department will hold a socially distanced drive-through flu vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave., Milan. The event is open to anyone.
The Rock Island Health Department also will offer walk-in flu vaccination clinics inside the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. The clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10. Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced.
“This year is it vitally important for everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine because COVID-19 and serious cases of influenza use the same health care resources: intensive care beds, ventilators and staff,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “COVID-19 and influenza are different viruses. You could get both. However, a flu shot greatly reduces the probability that you will get the flu. Please get the flu vaccination to help preserve health care resources and take care of our community’s health.”
At all RICHD flu shot clinics, there is no out-of-pocket expense to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted.
The Rock Island Health Department asks patients bring all insurance cards to the drive-through and walk-in clinics. For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $55 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. For more information, please call the health department at 309-794-7080.
