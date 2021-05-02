Quad-Cities health officials try to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

It's your turn. The community needs you.
That sentiment is borrowed. It was voiced by Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.
It sums up what officials say is needed as public health officials and private care providers struggle to find a message to reach residents of the Quad-Cities who have not yet made the choice to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines.
According to the public health departments of Iowa and Illinois, Rock Island County and Scott County haven't reached the 30% plateau of fully vaccinated residents.
Scott County is close, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Friday that 51,455 residents are fully vaccinated. That's 29.7%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 39,811 Rock Island residents are fully vaccinated. That's 27.8% of residents.
While the battle to persuade people vaccines are crucial in the effort to significantly lower the rate of COVID-19 transmission raged on, the week also saw the reintroduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after its use was put on pause due to concerns over roughly 15 incidents of blood clotting.
The week also saw a number of one-day, walk-in clinics in Rock Island County. Health officials said it remained to be seen if that model would be used in the coming weeks and months.
Friday, April 30
The 30 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday might sound like good news. The number sounds low.
The demographics behind the total, however, are part of a trend established in the early days of April — the men and women contacting the virus are young.
Of the 30 Rock Island County residents reported as COVID-19 positive Friday, 28 are below the age of 60.
Perhaps more troubling, 14 of Friday's cases were found in men and women under the age of 30.
Scott County's seven-day rates show the same trend. Of the 199 cases detected in the county during the past seven days, 20% of the cases are found in the 18-29 demographic, while 19% of the cases are found in the 30-39 age group.
Those groups lead all other age groups in Scott County.
Thursday, April 29
Thursday marked the Rock Island County Health Department's first all-day walk-in clinic.
The public health focus has shifted on both sides of the Quad-Cities. There are no more phases. Based on a breakdown of new-case numbers, the vaccination of people 65 or older looks like a success in Rock Island and Scott counties.
"Our focus is now everyone 16 and older," Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said Thursday while working the clinic at Camden Centre. "And we are trying to find ways to make vaccinations easily available to as many people as possible."
Rock Island County health officials took tentative steps into the walk-in model earlier this week, offering a no-appointment-necessary clinic Tuesday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline and walk-in hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Camden Centre clinic.
Hill said the results had been mixed. A total of 60 people were vaccinated at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, while roughly 200 got a shot during Wednesday's three-hour walk-in window at Camden Centre.
Wednesday, April 28
Two large Quad-Cities employers shared the strategies they followed in the effort to get shots in the arms of employees.
"Throughout the pandemic, we looked at our safety policies and set up standards for masking and social distancing," said Zach Waters, safety manager at John Deere's Davenport Works. "We were very excited when the vaccine became available. We have seen that our vaccinated employees feel much better about being in the workplace."
"It has really helped employees with pre-existing health issues."
Waters said Deere's Davenport works offered a one-day vaccination clinic March 12 and a one-day second-dose clinic April 1. He said between the clinic and workers seeking out their own vaccinations, roughly 40% of Davenport Works' 1,490 employees and on-site contractors had opted to be vaccinated.
Trisha Taylor, the human resources for Sears Manufacturing, said roughly 30% of its 600 employees opted to get vaccinated. Taylor said Sears was exploring the possibility of offering a one-day vaccination clinic for employees.
Tuesday, April 27
The Rock Island County Health Department and Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline combined for a one-day walk-in clinic Tuesday.
The goal was to reach out to Black residents of the Quad-Cities and all underserved people across the area.
"We know the historical difficulty Black Americans have had with health care and the mistrust of vaccines. There's a history there of being experimented on," said Rev. P. Wonder Harris, pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. "I spent time listening to public health. Listening and learning how important it is for everyone to get vaccinated if they can.
"On top of mistrust, there are plenty of people of every color who don't have access to maybe health care, or maybe transportation. It is vital to provide opportunities for people to get the vaccine."
The clinic administered 60 doses.
Monday, April 26
The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded over the weekend dropped on both sides of the Quad-Cities, as the health departments from Rock Island and Scott counties reported 156 cases since the previous Friday.
Scott County reported 83 cases, an average of just over 20 new cases a day. Rock Island County reported 73 new cases since last Friday, an average of roughly 18 new cases a day.
One COVID-19-related death was reported in Scott County. The total number of deaths linked to the virus in the county is 237. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County is 311.
Scott County has had 20,768 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began. Rock Island County has had 14,224.