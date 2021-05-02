Quad-Cities health officials try to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

It's your turn. The community needs you.

That sentiment is borrowed. It was voiced by Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.

It sums up what officials say is needed as public health officials and private care providers struggle to find a message to reach residents of the Quad-Cities who have not yet made the choice to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the public health departments of Iowa and Illinois, Rock Island County and Scott County haven't reached the 30% plateau of fully vaccinated residents.

Scott County is close, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Friday that 51,455 residents are fully vaccinated. That's 29.7%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 39,811 Rock Island residents are fully vaccinated. That's 27.8% of residents.

While the battle to persuade people vaccines are crucial in the effort to significantly lower the rate of COVID-19 transmission raged on, the week also saw the reintroduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after its use was put on pause due to concerns over roughly 15 incidents of blood clotting.