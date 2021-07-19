Quad-Cities health officials: Unvaccinated account for vast majority of new COVID-19 cases

Late last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky echoed Hill when she called the new surge a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

According to the CDC the vaccination rate in Scott County stands at 47.2% of the total population of just under 173,000. The rate in Rock Island County is 41.7% of the total population of just over 143,000.

Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz weighed in on the vaccination rates on both sides of the Q-C.

"Our rates of vaccination are disappointingly low, but not as bad as rates seen in places like Southern Missouri," Katz said. "Rates of infection in Scott County have more than doubled in the past couple weeks - 1.2 per 100,000 population to 3.0 per 100,000 - but remain tolerable, as have positive test rates under 1.5% to 3.9%.

"But how high they will go is not clear. Because the vaccines are most effective at preventing severe illness and the highest risk age groups are well immunized locally, I am hopeful we will not see a disabling spike in hospital use."

Katz explained his concerns about indoor events held during Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7.