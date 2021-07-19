Quad-Cities health officials: Unvaccinated account for vast majority of new COVID-19 cases

The latest COVID-19 news from around the Quad-Cities remained encouraging Monday — but came with a few warnings.
The good news released Monday started with public health departments from Iowa and Illinois reporting just 28 new COVID-19 infections since Monday, July 12 - 28 in Rock Island County and none in Scott County.
The seven-day test positivity rate in Scott and Rock Island counties also remained low, but has climbed from below 1% to between 2% and 3% in the last week.
In terms of hospitalizations, the Rock Island County Health Department reported three COVID-19 patients in the county. Genesis Health System reported four COVID-19 patients - three in Davenport and one in Silvis.
The seven-day positivity rate at Genesis was 2.34% on Monday.
“Almost everyone getting sick now are those who have chosen not to use the best tools we have to fight this pandemic,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “The three widely available vaccines offer excellent protection against this virus. We are seeing upticks in positivity rates and case counts in places with low vaccination rates.”
Vaccinations, masks, and public events
How important are vaccinations in the effort to combat the spread of COVID-19? The virus is quickly spreading through a number of states - fueled by the virulence of Delta variant and low vaccination numbers.
Late last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky echoed Hill when she called the new surge a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
According to the CDC the vaccination rate in Scott County stands at 47.2% of the total population of just under 173,000. The rate in Rock Island County is 41.7% of the total population of just over 143,000.
Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz weighed in on the vaccination rates on both sides of the Q-C.
"Our rates of vaccination are disappointingly low, but not as bad as rates seen in places like Southern Missouri," Katz said. "Rates of infection in Scott County have more than doubled in the past couple weeks - 1.2 per 100,000 population to 3.0 per 100,000 - but remain tolerable, as have positive test rates under 1.5% to 3.9%.
"But how high they will go is not clear. Because the vaccines are most effective at preventing severe illness and the highest risk age groups are well immunized locally, I am hopeful we will not see a disabling spike in hospital use."
Katz explained his concerns about indoor events held during Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7.
"I believe people should still be masking and distancing indoors in populations of mixed and unknown vaccination status. Delta makes that a more urgent recommendation," he said. "Outdoor aspects of the Bix should be very safe. It is the indoor activities that increase risk the most, especially in crowded bars and restaurants. I would avoid the latter carefully if I was not vaccinated, and would recognize that vaccines are not perfect even when fully vaccinated and that infection and transmission to vulnerable contacts can still occur."
School's out ... for now
The Q-C's health departments played a role in the decisions public school districts made during the pandemic. That has continued in Rock Island County, where most schools start in roughly a month.
"Our chief nurse has been meeting with the school districts and has a call with all Rock Island County superintendents on Tuesday," Hill said. "The state health department also has hosted regular webinars with school leaders throughout the pandemic. These resume this week after a short break."
Things might be a bit more complicated in Iowa, where Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law May 20 that immediately made it illegal to require masks in schools. It also prevents cities and counties from having mask mandates that affect private property.
"The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child's education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions," Reynolds said at the time.
The law does not prevent health departments from helping public schools.
"Up until the middle of June, we had been meeting routinely with school districts regarding COVID-19," Scott County Health Department Community Health Consultant Brooke Barnes said. "We are still in communication with districts and share guidance updates and webinar opportunities when we are made aware of them. We do plan to schedule routine meetings with them again in the next few weeks."