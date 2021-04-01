Quad-Cities tops 50K people fully vaccinated

The race to vaccinate people in the Quad-Cities hit another milestone late this week.
According to the vaccination numbers updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health, local health departments, private care providers, and retail providers have fully vaccinated 53,567 people — 16.4% of the combined population 326,477.
A total of 23,162 people are fully vaccinated in Rock Island County — a rate of 16.14%.
A total of 30,405 people are fully vaccinated in Scott County — 17.5% of the county's population.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 60 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County, raising the county's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 19,513.
There are 227 deaths linked to virus in Scott County.
Rock Island County did not report COVID-19 numbers Friday because of the Easter holiday.
Once again, the positivity rate was on the rise in the Q-C. Scott County checked in at 11% — with a troubling 306 new cases over the course of the last seven days.
The positivity rate in Rock Island County was last reported March 20 at 4.6%.
Hospitalization numbers leads to reopening pause
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have opened the state at a slower pace than Iowa.
Earlier this week the Illinois Department of Public health slowed the pace some more. Despite the fact the state met the 70% first dose goal for residents 65 and older to advance to the "Bridge Phase" of opening, state health officials said other crucial metrics haven't been met.
And the metric driving that decision will be familiar to anyone following the rising COVID-19 statistics throughout the Q-C
"The number of people being admitted to the hospital in Illinois due to COVID-19 continues to increase," IDPH said in a release Wednesday. "As long as new hospital admissions continue to increase, the state will not advance. The number of cases of COVID-19 has seen an increasing trend as well. Health officials continue to urge all residents to continue to mask up, socially distance, and avoid crowds to reduce transmission and bring the metrics back in line to transition to the Bridge Phase."
The increasing hospitalizations come as state officials warn of a potential resurgence amid concerning trends not just in Illinois but across the U.S.
Despite rising positivity rates, Iowa health officials have not signaled any public safety requirements will be put back in place.