Quad-Cities tops 50K people fully vaccinated

Hospitalization numbers leads to reopening pause

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have opened the state at a slower pace than Iowa.

Earlier this week the Illinois Department of Public health slowed the pace some more. Despite the fact the state met the 70% first dose goal for residents 65 and older to advance to the "Bridge Phase" of opening, state health officials said other crucial metrics haven't been met.

And the metric driving that decision will be familiar to anyone following the rising COVID-19 statistics throughout the Q-C

"The number of people being admitted to the hospital in Illinois due to COVID-19 continues to increase," IDPH said in a release Wednesday. "As long as new hospital admissions continue to increase, the state will not advance. The number of cases of COVID-19 has seen an increasing trend as well. Health officials continue to urge all residents to continue to mask up, socially distance, and avoid crowds to reduce transmission and bring the metrics back in line to transition to the Bridge Phase."

The increasing hospitalizations come as state officials warn of a potential resurgence amid concerning trends not just in Illinois but across the U.S.