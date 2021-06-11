Quad-Cities' weekly COVID-19 numbers buoy hopes of ending pandemic

Low numbers are good in golf. And COVID-19.

Health officials from Iowa and Illinois reported just six total new COVID-19 cases Friday in the Quad-Cities — two in Rock Island County and four in Scott County.

The seven-day statistics supplied by the departments of public health from Iowa and Illinois made the scorecard look even better. According to Iowa health officials, Scott County added just 16 new cases over the last seven days, for a positivity rate of 1%. In the same span, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 22 new cases in Rock Island County, for a positivity rate of 1.3%.

"We’re happy to see a week of low case counts," Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said Friday. "Illinois reopens today because more than half of Illinoisans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. We urge everyone 12 and older not yet protected to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers

A look at the vaccination numbers in Scott County shows by Friday 77,472 residents were fully vaccinated - that's 46.9% of the county's total population. Rock Island County checked in with 50,248 fully vaccinated - 35.09% of the total population.