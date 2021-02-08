Quad-City activist talks about COVID-19 vaccine disparities

Gilbraith also serves as the secretary to the executive board of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus. She said that group is engaged in outreach.

"We believe in science. We support the best science we know," Gilbraith said. "And we can see the racial disparities in the vaccination effort. I would encourage people to look at the racial disparities throughout the our health care system."

Gilbraith reacts to Reynolds' decision

Gilbraith was not fazed when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds decided to drop all COVID-19 restrictions starting the morning of the latest Super Bowl.

So she took to change.org and started a petition asking Davenport Mayor Mike Matson to enforce a must-mask policy in all public places. Gilbraith pointed out the mayors of Iowa City and Cedar Rapids already have signed emergency orders requiring masks in all public venues.

"Here we are, on the verge of sending all students back to school, scrambling to get enough vaccines for people, and our governor decides to basically throw out every public safety precaution we have," Gilbraith said. "Actually, like I said earlier, this should not surprise anyone.

