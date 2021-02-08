Quad-City activist talks about COVID-19 vaccine disparities

According to information provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health 1,786 Black residents of the state have received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
By the numbers, that's 1.07% of the 166,952 first doses administered in all of Iowa.
For the sake of comparison, 126,349 of the 166,952 first doses of the two COVID-19 vaccines went into the arms of white residents.
That's 75.68%.
The latest census figures show Black people comprise between 3% and 4% of Iowa's population.
According to Davenport resident and community activist Athena Gilbraith, no one should be surprised by those numbers.
"The effort to get people vaccinated reflects our healthcare system and our society — systemic racism shuts people of color out from many of the health options other people have.
"And, let's face it, we are also seeing the reluctance of some Black people to go to a clinic and get a shot. People talk about medical experiments and fears of vaccines — well, Black people really were the subject of experimentation. Black people really were subjected to organized, deliberate medical malpractice. So it can still be hard to convince a portion of the Black population that they need to go to a clinic and get a shot."
Gilbraith also serves as the secretary to the executive board of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus. She said that group is engaged in outreach.
"We believe in science. We support the best science we know," Gilbraith said. "And we can see the racial disparities in the vaccination effort. I would encourage people to look at the racial disparities throughout the our health care system."
Gilbraith reacts to Reynolds' decision
Gilbraith was not fazed when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds decided to drop all COVID-19 restrictions starting the morning of the latest Super Bowl.
So she took to change.org and started a petition asking Davenport Mayor Mike Matson to enforce a must-mask policy in all public places. Gilbraith pointed out the mayors of Iowa City and Cedar Rapids already have signed emergency orders requiring masks in all public venues.
"Here we are, on the verge of sending all students back to school, scrambling to get enough vaccines for people, and our governor decides to basically throw out every public safety precaution we have," Gilbraith said. "Actually, like I said earlier, this should not surprise anyone.
"Kim Reynolds is a Trump Republican and she is playing to his supporters by doing this. It's the decision to abandon common sense restrictions aimed at helping us beat this virus and get back sooner rather than later. I'm afraid this is just going to set us back in a big way."
Anyone interested in signing Gilbraith's petition can find it on her Facebook page.
TaxSlayer Center temporary home for RICO vaccine clinics
This week’s Rock Island County Health Department mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Tuesday in the concourse of the TaxSlayer Center.
Rock Island County health officials made the decision last week as the forecast called for frigid temperatures throughout this week. The clinic's hours remain 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and RICO residents must have a confirmed time slot to receive vaccinations.
Those with confirmed time slots are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled vaccination. They are asked to wait in their cars in the TaxSlayer Center parking lot and tune their radio to 89.7 FM to be told when their time slot will be allowed into the building.
Only about 50 people will be allowed in the building at the same time to adhere to Restore Illinois guidelines. Social distancing and masking will be enforced.
The circle drive in front of the TaxSlayer Center is available for people with mobility issues who need to be dropped off at their registered time slot. The parking lot next to the building is reserved for those with handicapped parking placards.
The Rock Island County Health Department will continue to host drive-through vaccination clinics at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction in Milan when weather conditions allow.
COVID-19, by the numbers
New infection numbers were low across the Quad-Cities Monday, as the local county health departments reported a combined 38 cases — 22 in Rock Island County and 16 in Scott County.
No deaths were reported in either county. Rock Island County's death toll remained 298, while Scott County's remained 189.
Rock Island County officials have confirmed 12,446 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and Scott County has counted 16,512.
New COVID-19 cases are down at the state level, too. Illinois reported 1,747 new cases to raise its total since the start of the pandemic to 1,148,088. Iowa officials counted 464 new cases, putting the state's total since March at 324,908.
Illinois health officials have linked 19,668 deaths to the virus, while Iowa officials say 5,110 deaths can be traced to COVID-19.