Noah Orwig,11, carefully crawled through a tunnel and into the pilot's seat in a B52 bomber. Beside him was his 15-year-old sister, Abbey.

The pair traveled from Normal, Illinois, to attend the Quad-Cities Air Show. Their great-grandfather flew in a plane just like it during World War II.

"It was cramped, but it was interesting to see how they would have had to fly like that for days on end," Abbey said.

Watching from the ground was their mother, Karin. Allowing her kids the chance to not only see what their great-grandfather flew, but climb inside was a way to show them what he may have experienced.

"I've been to other air shows where you can't touch (the planes), but to climb in and see, have all the hatches open and see where everyone sat, that's an incredible experience," she said.

Her father, Lee Fredrickson, lives in Cedar Rapids and asked the kids to join him. About a week before, he found out there was going to be a B52 there for the kids to see.

"It was a no brainer," he said, of making sure they stood in line to get inside. "It's family history."

Thousands of people poured out to the Davenport Municipal Airport on Sunday, June 25, for their own experiences. The stars of the show, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, drew in crowds of people watching from chairs, but other aviation enthusiasts were there to inspire the next generation.

Brycen Pedrick is an aviation student at Southern Illinois University. Already a private pilot, he is working on his certified flight instructor certification. Pedrick said he found his love for aviation in high school and followed it all the way to the Civil Air Patrol.

When he had the option to join the Air Force or go to school, he chose the university. The school operates 55 aircraft and brought two to the airshow for the weekend. Families flocked to the smaller planes as kids were quick to open the doors and take a peek inside.

"There have been little kids that have been running around these things and climbing in," he said. "We're here spreading that joy of aviation."

Classmate Sam Lang, a junior, said he can relate to the younger ones. As a kid, he was supposed to be playing soccer, but was distracted by the planes. After taking a summer camp and a discovery flight, he decided to never look back.

"I remember when I was a kid and the excitement I had even going into the small planes, so showing the kids around ours ... we don't think of them as the big thing but to these kids, this is huge," he said. "If we can get one kid to fly with us, we did it."

Next to them stood David Arthur of Iowa City. He brought his three kids, ages 10, 7, and 4, to check out the fleet. The whole family is big into aviation and just visited the Kennedy Space Center last week.

To him, the big draw for the air show is allowing his kids to climb in, touch and see all the different aircraft they could potentially fly someday. Helping them was Colin Purcell, a helicopter instructor with the University of Dubuque.

In 2017, the school started the program and had as many as 68 people enrolled at its peak. Now, it's averaging about 20 students.

Purcell said not many people know about it, but there's a helicopter pilot shortage. Jobs can range from EMS to law enforcement to tours. Getting people, especially younger people, interested and informed about the new opportunities was his whole goal for the day.

"That's the main thing is drawing interest," he said.