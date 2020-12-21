Quad-City area law enforcement unveils 'Lock It Down, QC' program to stem car thefts

The Davenport Police Department and 24 other law enforcement agencies from in and around the Quad-Cities launched a new effort Monday to prevent auto theft.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski unveiled "Lock It Down, QC" during a Monday press briefing.

“Vehicle thefts are an almost 100% preventable crime," Sikorski said in a news release. "We are pleading with the Quad-City region to please take this seriously and lock your vehicles, never leave your car running unattended and never leave your keys in your car.”

Through the end of November, incidents of stolen vehicles in the Quad-Cities area increased 14.5% over 2019. In December, the Quad-Cities area reported over 70 stolen cars — including one day where 14 cars were stolen in a single day.

Law enforcement officials said stolen cars often are used to commit other crimes throughout the community, up to and including homicide.

“Stolen vehicles don’t just impact the vehicle owner, but also impact our community as a whole when these vehicles are used to commit other crimes. The simple act of locking your vehicle can help keep our entire community safe.” said Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen.