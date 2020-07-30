Quad-City business leaders launch new campaign to get people to wear face coverings and social distance

The Quad City COVID-19 Coalition announced a new campaign to remind people about important safety measures aimed at mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus.
During Thursday’s press briefing, officials from Scott County Emergency Management Agency, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, and Visit Quad Cities said the new media blitz — dubbed “Take the QC Promise” and “Mask Up: Quad-Cities Together” — is based on the same messages the organization has delivered since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
“In a way we are trying to reinvent and reenforce and repackage messages on the importance of masking up, practicing social distancing, and following good hygiene practices,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “In many ways this is the most extreme challenge we have ever faced. We are seeing very troubling numbers.”
The troubling numbers continued Thursday, as Rock Island County Health officials announced 49 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 1,550. The county’s death toll remained at 30.
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig pointed out Thursday’s total was “one of the county’s highest daily counts.” The increase was fueled, in part, by 21 new confirmed cases at St. Anthony’s Care Center in Rock Island.
“It is very troubling that we are trending in the wrong direction,” Ludwig said. "And I want to add that while there is a cluster of 21 at a care center, there are 28 other new cases not associated with that cluster. The 28 alone represents an upward trend.”
Scott County Health Department officials announced the county has 1,527 COVID-19 infections — an increase of 18 since Wednesday. The death count remained at 11.
Iowa reported 761 new cases as of 2 p.m. Thursday, for a total of 44,004, with 855 deaths. Illinois reported 1,772 new cases, for a total of 176,896, with 7,478 deaths.
Quad-Cities Chamber President and CEO Paul Rumler said families and the business community will suffer if the trend of increasing infections continues.
“A look at the data is very concerning,” Rumler said. “If we do not do something drastic now we will go backward. Masking up is something we can do for our families and our community and our businesses. It is something we can do to keep the Q-C open and a safe place.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.