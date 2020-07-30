Quad-City business leaders launch new campaign to get people to wear face coverings and social distance

“It is very troubling that we are trending in the wrong direction,” Ludwig said. "And I want to add that while there is a cluster of 21 at a care center, there are 28 other new cases not associated with that cluster. The 28 alone represents an upward trend.”

Scott County Health Department officials announced the county has 1,527 COVID-19 infections — an increase of 18 since Wednesday. The death count remained at 11.

Iowa reported 761 new cases as of 2 p.m. Thursday, for a total of 44,004, with 855 deaths. Illinois reported 1,772 new cases, for a total of 176,896, with 7,478 deaths.

Quad-Cities Chamber President and CEO Paul Rumler said families and the business community will suffer if the trend of increasing infections continues.

“A look at the data is very concerning,” Rumler said. “If we do not do something drastic now we will go backward. Masking up is something we can do for our families and our community and our businesses. It is something we can do to keep the Q-C open and a safe place.”

